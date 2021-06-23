Logo
Shentel Expands its Beam Internet Service to Kents Store and Stanardsville, Virginia

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Reliable, High-Speed Internet Is Now Available to more than 1,300 Underserved Households in Fluvanna, Goochland, Louisa and Greene Counties

PR Newswire

EDINBURG, Va., June 23, 2021

EDINBURG, Va., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced the expansion of high-speed Internet access to Kents Store and Stanardsville, Virginia through Beam, its new fixed wireless broadband service. This expansion will benefit over 1,300 households within Fluvanna, Goochland, Louisa and Greene Counties in Virginia and is part of a larger expansion that has already made service available to over 20,000 households this year.

Beam_Internet_Tagline_RGB_01_Logo.jpg

Beam Internet targets rural, less densely populated areas of Shentel's footprint during a time when reliable, high-speed Internet has become more critical than ever before. Beam's fixed wireless broadband service is delivered over licensed 2.5GHz and 3.5GHz mid-band spectrum and leverages 5G-ready LTE technology, local communications towers, small cell sites, and Shentel's extensive regional fiber optic network. Beam offers download speeds up to 100 Mbps, and prices start at $60 per month with no hidden fees or surcharges.

"Many rural communities across Virginia are struggling to stay connected to their loved ones and work or study from home because they don't have access to affordable, reliable high-speed Internet access," said Dan Meenan, VP of Wireless Engineering & Construction at Shentel. "We believe Beam Internet will help bridge that digital divide in our footprint. We take great pride in being the local Virginia choice for broadband."

For more information about Beam internet, please visit www.iwantbeam.com or call (540) 534-2326.

About Beam
Beam is a fixed wireless service that brings fast, reliable, and cost-effective broadband to underserved communities by leveraging cell sites and 4G/5G ready LTE technology using exclusively licensed wireless spectrum frequencies. Beam Internet is offered by Shenandoah Telecommunications (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN), who believes that everyone should have access to high quality and reliable high-speed internet, regardless of location. For more information, please visit www.iwantbeam.com

About Shenandoah Telecommunications Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art wireless, cable, fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. Broadband services are offered through of four brands – Shentel Cable, Shentel Business, Glo Fiber, and Beam. Shentel's services include wireless voice and data; broadband internet, video, and digital voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; telephone voice and digital subscriber line; and tower colocation leasing. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service ("PCS") affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

favicon.png?sn=PH21766&sd=2021-06-23 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shentel-expands-its-beam-internet-service-to-kents-store-and-stanardsville-virginia-301318698.html

SOURCE Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

