Edison International Declares Q2 Dividends

The Board of Directors of Edison International (NYSE: EIX) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.6625 per share, payable on July 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on July 6, 2021.

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy advisory company delivering comprehensive, data-driven energy solutions to commercial and industrial users to meet their cost, sustainability and risk goals.

