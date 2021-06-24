Logo
Citibank Named "Best Bank for High-Net-Worth Families" by Kiplinger's for Fifth-Straight Year

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

For the fifth consecutive year, Citibank has been named %26ldquo%3BBest+Bank+for+High-Net-Worth+Families%26rdquo%3B by Kiplinger’s Personal Finance, rising to the top of the ranking for the Citigold offering available to high-net-worth clients.

Kiplinger’s fifth-annual edition of “The Best Bank for You” highlights national, regional and Internet banks, as well as credit unions. The magazine also selects standout institutions in five personalized categories: No-Fee-No-Fuss, Retirees, Families with Students, Frequent Travelers and High-Net-Worth Families.

“We’re excited to be named as the Best Bank for High-Net-Worth Families by Kiplinger’s for the fifth year in a row,” said David Poole, head of US Consumer Wealth Management. “Over the past several years, we’ve enhanced our wealth management capabilities to meet a wider spectrum of client needs and this recognition affirms that our suite of solutions enables our clients to grow their wealth for themselves, their families and future generations.”

Earlier this year, Citi announced the creation of Citi+Global+Wealth, which unified its wealth management teams in Global Consumer Banking and the Institutional Clients Group into a single integrated platform to serve clients across the wealth continuum from the affluent to ultra-high net worth clients.

Last year Citi launched a new segment—Citigold Private Client (CPC)—for clients with $1 million or more in assets providing an expanded set of benefits and a deeper level of planning capabilities for more complex needs such as charitable giving strategies and advanced estate planning.

Kiplinger’s highlighted a number of benefits available to Citigold clients, including:

  • A dedicated wealth team to assist with banking, financial planning and investment guidance as well as access to additional specialists for more complex planning needs
  • Exclusive Citigold concierge services that help clients with restaurant reservations, event access and travel bookings
  • Access to more than 100 Citigold lounges worldwide
  • Foreign currency delivery to home, office or a nearby bank branch
  • Experiential perks with top chefs, artists and athletes
  • The Citigold Culture Pass, which provides complimentary admission or discounts at select museums and cultural institutions
  • The Citigold Subscription rebate program, which offers clients $200 worth of annual credits, and CPC clients with subscription rebate credits up to $400, for services including Amazon Prime, Costco, Hulu, Spotify and TSA PreCheck

For a full list of Kiplinger’s top banks and credit unions, click here.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: %40Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Fciti | Blog: http%3A%2F%2Fblog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fciti | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fciti

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210624005351r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005351/en/

