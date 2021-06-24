Steel Process and Maintenance Fluid Solutions at AISTech 2021

PR Newswire

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR), the global leader in industrial process fluids, will be exhibiting its wide range of high performing, innovative, and sustainable steel process fluid solutions at AISTech 2021 (https://home.quakerhoughton.com/aistech), at Booth 1603. In addition, Quaker Houghton is a continued sponsor of the annual Association of Iron & Steel Technology (AIST) President's Reception. Billed as "Steel's Premier Technology Event", the AISTech Conference and Exposition will be held at the Music City Center in Nashville from June 29th to July 1st.

Quaker Houghton will feature key technologies from its steel fluids portfolio including:

Long Steel Manufacturing : Selection of hydraulic fluids, lubricants, greases, gear oils, coolants, and cleaners to help run processes under demanding conditions

: Selection of hydraulic fluids, lubricants, greases, gear oils, coolants, and cleaners to help run processes under demanding conditions Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids : HFA, HFC, and HFDu hydraulic system oils with excellent corrosion properties, high ignition temperatures, and most meeting FM Global (Factory Mutual) approvals to help avoid fire potential and boost safe operations

: HFA, HFC, and HFDu hydraulic system oils with excellent corrosion properties, high ignition temperatures, and most meeting FM Global (Factory Mutual) approvals to help avoid fire potential and boost safe operations Industrial Greases: Wide range of lubricants for mill applications aimed to provide greater efficiency, improved working conditions, and reduced total cost of ownership

Complementing these offerings, the company has a full range of steel fluid solutions that include cleaners, rolling oils, corrosion preventives, temper fluids, surface treatment, industrial lubricants, equipment, and services. With its products and expertise, Quaker Houghton aims to increase productivity, reduce consumption and waste, minimize defects, and maximize safety in steel manufacturing.

For Quaker Houghton's full product line offerings, visit:

For steel operations: https://home.quakerhoughton.com/steel

For fire-resistant hydraulic fluids: https://fireresistantfluids.com/

About Quaker Houghton:

Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a robust presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With 4,000 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

