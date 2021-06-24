Steel Process and Maintenance Fluid Solutions at AISTech 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Steel Process and Maintenance Fluid Solutions at AISTech 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Quaker Houghton Presents Its Comprehensive Product Offerings for the Steel Industry

PR Newswire

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 24, 2021

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR), the global leader in industrial process fluids, will be exhibiting its wide range of high performing, innovative, and sustainable steel process fluid solutions at AISTech 2021 (https://home.quakerhoughton.com/aistech), at Booth 1603. In addition, Quaker Houghton is a continued sponsor of the annual Association of Iron & Steel Technology (AIST) President's Reception. Billed as "Steel's Premier Technology Event", the AISTech Conference and Exposition will be held at the Music City Center in Nashville from June 29th to July 1st.

Quaker_Houghton_Logo.jpg

Quaker Houghton, the global leader in industrial process fluids, exhibits its steel fluid solutions at AISTech 2021

Quaker Houghton will feature key technologies from its steel fluids portfolio including:

  • Long Steel Manufacturing: Selection of hydraulic fluids, lubricants, greases, gear oils, coolants, and cleaners to help run processes under demanding conditions
  • Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids: HFA, HFC, and HFDu hydraulic system oils with excellent corrosion properties, high ignition temperatures, and most meeting FM Global (Factory Mutual) approvals to help avoid fire potential and boost safe operations
  • Industrial Greases: Wide range of lubricants for mill applications aimed to provide greater efficiency, improved working conditions, and reduced total cost of ownership

Complementing these offerings, the company has a full range of steel fluid solutions that include cleaners, rolling oils, corrosion preventives, temper fluids, surface treatment, industrial lubricants, equipment, and services. With its products and expertise, Quaker Houghton aims to increase productivity, reduce consumption and waste, minimize defects, and maximize safety in steel manufacturing.

For Quaker Houghton's full product line offerings, visit:
For steel operations: https://home.quakerhoughton.com/steel
For fire-resistant hydraulic fluids: https://fireresistantfluids.com/

About Quaker Houghton:

Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a robust presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With 4,000 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/quakerhoughton/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/quakerhoughton

favicon.png?sn=PH22546&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steel-process-and-maintenance-fluid-solutions-at-aistech-2021-301319294.html

SOURCE Quaker Houghton

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH22546&Transmission_Id=202106240900PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH22546&DateId=20210624
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment