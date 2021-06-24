AGNC Investment Corp. Awarded the 2021 Nareit Gold Investor CARE Award

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AGNC Investment Corp. Awarded the 2021 Nareit Gold Investor CARE Award

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., June 24, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that it has received the 2021 Nareit Gold Investor CARE Award in the mortgage REIT category. Nareit's Investor CARE (Communications & Reporting Excellence) Awards honor Nareit corporate members that have demonstrated excellence in communicating, engaging and reporting most effectively with their investors online, in writing and orally, and provided investors with the most comprehensive, clearly articulated and useful information in the most efficient manner.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Nareit for the second consecutive year, as it reflects our commitment to clear and comprehensive disclosures and consistent stockholder engagement," said Peter Federico, AGNC's President and Chief Operating Officer.

Nareit serves as the worldwide representative voice for REITs and publicly traded real estate companies with an interest in U.S. real estate.

"The 13th Annual Investor CARE Awards honor Nareit members that exemplify the traits of financial transparency and accessibility, hallmarks of the REIT industry," said Nareit President and CEO Steven A. Wechsler. "The investor communications programs recognized by this year's awards embody these qualities, and we congratulate AGNC on its achievement."

AGNC was chosen by an independent panel of judges including REIT analysts, portfolio managers and academics. Companies were evaluated by their online presence, including website design, ease of use and amount and relevance of information; disclosure and transparency of SEC filings, including supplemental filings for special disclosures about developments, high risk events and other relevant occurrences; and investor relations practices, including the quality and relevance of information in earnings calls, management accessibility and the quality of information contained in press releases.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

ABOUT NAREIT
Nareit serves as the worldwide representative voice for REITs and publicly traded real estate companies with an interest in U.S. real estate. Nareit's members are REITs and other real estate companies throughout the world that own, operate, and finance income-producing real estate, as well as those firms and individuals who advise, study, and service those businesses. More information is available at REIT.com.

CONTACT:
Investors - (301) 968-9300
Media - (301) 968-9303

favicon.png?sn=PH23289&sd=2021-06-24 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-awarded-the-2021-nareit-gold-investor-care-award-301319465.html

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH23289&Transmission_Id=202106241000PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH23289&DateId=20210624
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment