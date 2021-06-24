All For One Media Announces Drama Drama Motion Picture Soundtrack Now Available on All Major Music Streaming Platforms

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

All For One Media Announces Drama Drama Motion Picture Soundtrack Now Available on All Major Music Streaming Platforms

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., June 24, 2021

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – All For One Media Corp. (OTC: AFOM) ("All For One Media", "AFOM", or the "Company"), an entertainment marketing company, is pleased to announce that the soundtrack to the Company's major motion picture, Drama Drama, is now available on all major music streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

In addition, the hot new teen girl group, Drama Drama, comprised of the five girls from the movie, plans to release its first new single since the debut of the movie on August 1, 2021.

The motion picture, Drama Drama, based on the fictionalized back story of the girls in the music group, debuted this month as a quintessential teen "coming of age" musical dramedy meant to capture the nuances of the High School experience: teen angst, unrequited love, the mean popular girl, and peer pressure. The movie's soundtrack features instantly likable pop songs built to accompany the movie's infectious choreography.

Drama Drama has been featured in J14, Girl's World, In Touch, LifeStyle, Star, and Billboard Magazine, among other publications.

"This is a very exciting time for the Company as we watch the Drama Drama phenomenon start to get real-world traction as the soundtrack goes viral," noted Brian Lukow, President of All for One Media. "As our shareholders know, this has been years in the making, and we are now starting to actualize our vision for this project with all systems in gear. The motion picture is tasked with the job of laying a powerful branding foundation and connecting with a generation of young girls around the world. That sets the stage for August, which will mark another major milestone as the girls release their first new single following the release of the film."

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp. (OTC: AFOM) is an entertainment marketing company that creates projects specifically targeting the tween demographic, which is estimated to account for at least $260 billion in US domestic annual sales. Known as "Generation I" (for "Internet"), this generation's tweens represent the first demographic to have never known a world that doesn't revolve around the Internet and social media. AFOM has recently completed producing Drama Drama, a new movie musical that tells the story of five high school girls from five very different cliques who must work together in order to run their school's anti-bullying organization. Perfectly capturing the nuances of high school, Drama Drama, features original and infectious pop songs about topics such as peer pressure, unrequited love, and teen angst. It is anticipated that the film will generate revenues from multiple sources, including domestic and international distribution, video on demand, merchandising, soundtrack sales, live performances, and additional ancillary sources.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results, specifically in the areas of future sales growth and profitability. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

For more information regarding our company, please see: http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AFOM/filings

Contact:
https://www.allforone.media

914-574-6174
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN23587&sd=2021-06-24 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-for-one-media-announces-drama-drama-motion-picture-soundtrack-now-available-on-all-major-music-streaming-platforms-301319639.html

SOURCE All For One Media Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN23587&Transmission_Id=202106241308PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN23587&DateId=20210624
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment