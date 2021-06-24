Royal Caribbean Group names Silvia Garrigo Chief Environmental, Social and Governance Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Royal Caribbean Group names Silvia Garrigo Chief Environmental, Social and Governance Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

A further demonstration of the company's commitment to ESG

PR Newswire

MIAMI, June 24, 2021

MIAMI, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) announced today that Silvia Garrigo will join the company June 28 as Senior Vice President and Chief Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Officer, reporting to Chairman and CEO Richard Fain.

Silvia_Garrigo_Senior_Vice_President_and_Chief_Environmental_Social_and_Governance_Officer.jpg

"I am thrilled to have Silvia join to help us continue our leadership and commitment to ESG," said Fain. "Silvia has advised several companies on purpose-driven and practical ESG strategies and programs, and she understands the interplay of legal, geo-political, social and environmental issues in a global business context. Bringing her to Royal Caribbean Group affirms our commitment to going above and beyond for the health and success of our planet and our people."

Royal Caribbean Group is the first in the cruise industry to name a senior leader dedicated specifically to these efforts, demonstrating Royal Caribbean Group's "pioneering spirit and leadership in the cruise industry and how we hold ourselves to a higher standard," according to Fain.

Garrigo will be responsible for overseeing a companywide ESG framework and a long-term strategy for Royal Caribbean Group to support the company's core business objectives as well as for developing strategic partnerships and relationships with stakeholders. In partnership with the leadership team, she will also lead the integration of environmental and social issues into the company's governance and enterprise risk management.

"I share Richard's and the executive committee's values and vision of continuous improvement and am honored to be part of a company culture that has demonstrated resilience and determination to come back stronger," Garrigo said. "We are facing increasing expectations for ESG performance and reporting, and I am excited to join a team that already has a very strong record of ESG work and a longstanding commitment to making a positive difference."

With experience providing legal and sustainability counsel to senior executives of global publicly held companies, Garrigo joins the Royal Caribbean Group from Millicom International, where she was responsible for developing and executing Millicom's global environmental, social and governance, and social investment strategy. Prior to that, Garrigo was senior legal and sustainability counsel for Morrison Foerster and Cuba Strategies Inc. And for more than a decade, she held various executive and senior legal positions at Chevron Corp., where she guided the company on corporate responsibility policies and practices as well as shareholder engagement on ESG issues.

Garrigo serves on the Advisory Board of the University of California Berkeley Boalt Law School's Business and Society Institute; the University of Miami Business School's Advisory Board; the American Bar Association's Human Rights Working Group; and the United Nations' Global Compact, Human Rights Working Group. She earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Miami School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Boston College.

About Royal Caribbean Group
 Royal Caribbean Group is the operating business name for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three global cruise vacation brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. Royal Caribbean Group is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands operate 59 ships with an additional 15 on order as of March 15, 2021. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

favicon.png?sn=FL23428&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-caribbean-group-names-silvia-garrigo-chief-environmental-social-and-governance-officer-301319647.html

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL23428&Transmission_Id=202106241316PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL23428&DateId=20210624
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment