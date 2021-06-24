Core Molding Technologies Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Core Molding Technologies (AMEX:CMT, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $15.57 per share and the market cap of $132.1 million, Core Molding Technologies stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Core Molding Technologies is shown in the chart below.

Because Core Molding Technologies is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 10.3% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Core Molding Technologies has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.10, which is worse than 89% of the companies in Chemicals industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Core Molding Technologies at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Core Molding Technologies is fair. This is the debt and cash of Core Molding Technologies over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Core Molding Technologies has been profitable 8 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $231.2 million and earnings of $0.42 a share. Its operating margin of 4.96% worse than 68% of the companies in Chemicals industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Core Molding Technologies’s profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Core Molding Technologies over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company’s stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Core Molding Technologies is 10.3%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in Chemicals industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 14.9%, which ranks better than 70% of the companies in Chemicals industry.

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Core Molding Technologies’s ROIC was 4.51, while its WACC came in at 16.99. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Core Molding Technologies is shown below:

To conclude, Core Molding Technologies (AMEX:CMT, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 70% of the companies in Chemicals industry. To learn more about Core Molding Technologies stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

