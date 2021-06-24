Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination With Faraday Future

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (“PSAC”) (Nasdaq:PSAC) announced todaythat the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has declared effective its Registration Statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), filed in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination with FF Intelligent Mobility Global Holdings Ltd., the parent company of Faraday Future (“FF”).

A special meeting of PSAC stockholders to approve, among other things, the proposed business combination will be held in virtual format at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cstproxy.com%2Fpropertysolutionsacquisition%2Fsm2021 on July 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (the “Special Meeting”). In light of public health concerns regarding the novel coronavirus, the Special Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. PSAC also announced today that it has filed with the SEC a definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting and expects to commence mailing to its stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 21, 2021 (the “Record Date”) on or about June 26, 2021.

“We are excited to reach this milestone in the transaction process, and with the approval from PSAC stockholders, we look forward to completing the proposed business combination with FF as the company enters its next chapter as a public company,” said Jordan Vogel, Chairman and Co-CEO of PSAC.

“FF was started with the vision of being a unique and differentiated electric vehicle company, truly shaping the future of mobility by creating vehicles that redefine mobility, transportation and connectivity,” said Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, Global CEO of FF. “We are extremely pleased with the progress the company has made since announcing the transaction with PSAC, including opening the FF Futurist Experience in New York City to allow users to experience our class-defining FF 91. The funds raised from our business combination will allow us to launch the FF 91, the foundation of our brand DNA, as we continue working on our premium mass market vehicles – the FF 81 and FF 71.”

PSAC Stockholder Vote

PSAC stockholders who own shares of PSAC as of the Record Date should submit their vote promptly and no later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on July 19, 2021. PSAC stockholders who need assistance in completing the proxy card, need additional copies of the proxy materials, or have questions regarding the extraordinary general meeting may contact PSAC’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, by telephone at (800) 662-5200 or (203) 658-9400 or by email at [email protected].

The proxy statement/prospectus is also available online at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cstproxy.com%2Fpropertysolutionsacquisition%2Fsm2021, as well as www.sec.gov. PSAC stockholders are encouraged to read the definitive proxy statement/prospectus as it contains important information about the proposed transaction, including, among other things, the reasons for PSAC’s board of directors’ unanimous recommendation that the stockholders of PSAC vote “FOR” the proposed business combination and the other stockholder proposals set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus as well as the background of the process that led to the proposed business combination with FF. The proposed business combination is expected to close on or about July 21, 2021, subject to receipt of PSAC stockholder approval and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Following completion of the proposed business combination, FF will retain its experienced management team, with Dr. Carsten Breitfeld continuing to serve as Global CEO. The board of directors will be comprised of Dr. Breitfeld, Matthias Aydt, FF’s Senior Vice President of Business Development and Product Definition; Qing Ye, FF’s Vice President of Business Development and FF PAR; Jordan Vogel, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PSAC; Lee Liu, founder and Chief Executive officer of King Maker Company (KMC) and Chairman of China Intelligent Management Association; Brian Krolicki, current director of FF and former Lieutenant Governor of the State of Nevada; Susan G. Swenson, board member of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:VISL) and Sonim Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq:SONM); Scott D. Vogel, Managing Member at Vogel Partners LLC and former Managing Director at Davidson Kempner Capital Management; and Edwin Goh, the former Head of Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) of Asia Pacific of Barclays and the former Head of European Internet & Education of Barclays.

As the only next-gen intelligent internet EV product, the FF 91 will deliver a unique intelligent Internet electric mobility experience which combines extreme technology, ultimate user-experience, and a holistic ecosystem. Featuring an industry-leading 1,050 horsepower, and a 130-kWh battery with submerged liquid cooling technology, FF 91 achieves 0-60 mph in less than 2.4 seconds.

Combined with a unique rear-seat intelligent Internet system, FF 91 delivers internet connectivity at high speed via its super mobile access point, achieves the industry's largest reclining seat angle of 60 degrees through its zero-gravity rear seats, and provides a revolutionary user experience designed to create a mobile, connected, intelligent, and luxurious third Internet living space and user mobility ecosystem platform.

Users can reserve an FF 91 now at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ff.com%2Fus%2Freserve.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Established in May 2014, Faraday Future (FF) is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. FF's vision is to create a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem that empowers everyone to move, connect, breathe, and live freely. FF aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. With the FF 91, FF has envisioned a vehicle that redefines transportation, mobility, and connectivity, creating a true “third Internet living space,” complementing users’ home and smartphone Internet experience.

ABOUT PROPERTY SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION CORP.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more differentiated businesses. The company is managed by Co-CEO’s Jordan Vogel and Aaron Feldman.

Property Solutions is a $230 million SPAC formed in July 2020 and is traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “PSAC”.

