Newpark Resources Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 24, 2021

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central.

What:

Newpark Resources Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call



When:

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central



How:

Live via phone – By dialing 412-902-0030 and asking for the Newpark Resources call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or


Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below.



Where:

www.newpark.com

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 18, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13720703#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.newpark.com for 90 days.

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

Contacts:

Gregg Piontek


Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer


Newpark Resources, Inc.


[email protected]


281-362-6800

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newpark-resources-announces-second-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301319640.html

SOURCE Newpark Resources, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA23326&Transmission_Id=202106241615PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA23326&DateId=20210624
