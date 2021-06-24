John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Announce Investment Policy Change

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Announce Investment Policy Change

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, June 24, 2021

BOSTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: HTD) and the John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE: HTY) (collectively, the "Funds"), each advised by John Hancock Investment Management LLC (the "Adviser"), announced today that the Board of Trustees (the "Board") has approved a change to the Funds' investment policies. HTD is currently subadvised by Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC, with an options strategy subadvised by Wells Capital Management, Inc ("Wells"). HTY is currently subadvised by Epoch Investment Partners, Inc., also with an options strategy subadvised by Wells. The investment policy change removes the options strategy managed by Wells for each Fund in its entirety. The Funds believe that this change will better enable the Funds to meet their respective investment objectives.

As a result of this change, Wells will no longer serve as a subadvisor to the Funds. There are no changes being proposed with respect to each Fund's remaining subadvisors or the strategies they manage. In connection with these changes, the Funds also announced today that the Board has approved an advisory fee reduction for each Fund. HTD's advisory fee will be reduced from 0.75% to 0.74% of average daily managed assets. HTY's advisory fee will be reduced from 0.95% to 0.90% of average daily gross assets.

Each change announced today will become effective upon termination of each Fund's Subadvisory Agreement with Wells, which will be on or before August 23, 2021.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

About John Hancock and Manulife Financial
John Hancock is a division of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people achieve their dreams and aspirations by putting customers' needs first and providing the right advice and solutions. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and as Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were over CAD$1.3 trillion (US$1.0 trillion) as of March 31, 2021. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports approximately 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and education savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

favicon.png?sn=TO23452&sd=2021-06-24 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-hancock-tax-advantaged-dividend-income-fund-and-john-hancock-tax-advantaged-global-shareholder-yield-fund-announce-investment-policy-change-301319810.html

SOURCE John Hancock Investment Management

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO23452&Transmission_Id=202106241625PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO23452&DateId=20210624
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment