Ternium Releases 2020 Sustainability Report

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Ternium S.A. ( NYSE:TX, Financial) today released its 2020 Sustainability Report, an integral discussion of the company's progress towards achieving its objectives in a sustainable way.

Ternium's value proposition aims to achieve profitable operations on a sustainable basis, through a management approach that encompasses the interests of all of its stakeholders. The report has been prepared taking into account the guidelines established by worldsteel, the UN Global Compact, the Global Reporting Initiative and the New York Stock Exchange.

The company's Sustainability Report describes the actions taken to achieve Ternium's goals in six focus areas:

Safety Environment People Communities Value chain Business strategy

The report also reinforces the idea of integrity as key to Ternium's long-term sustainability. The company continuously works on building a corporate culture of ethical behavior and transparency through a strong set of corporate governance standards.

Ternium's 2020 Sustainability Report is accessible at its website www.ternium.com on the Investors section.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products and other factors beyond Ternium's control.

About Ternium

Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

