Dundee Corporation's Shift to Dundee 2.0 Gathers Momentum

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Jun 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) held earlier today, the Corporation’s nominees were overwhelmingly re-elected, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as Auditor. Details of the voting results are set out below.

At a meeting held immediately after the AGM, the Board unanimously reappointed Peter Nixon as Chair, and, on the recommendation of Jonathan Goodman, Dundee’s President and CEO, appointed Steven Sharpe as Executive Vice Chair, effective Friday, June 25, 2021.

Mr. Sharpe’s mandate is to rationalize Dundee’s portfolio of legacy investments and operating subsidiary companies. His appointment will facilitate the Corporation’s transformation into an active investor solely focused on the mining sector by permitting the Dundee management team to focus on that strategy. With the appointment, Mr. Sharpe has resigned as a director of the Corporation.

Jonathan Goodman commented:

“We welcome Steven to our leadership team in his new role of Executive Vice Chair. We believe that with his skillset, expertise, and senior leadership experience, Steven is perfectly suited to execute on one of our key strategic objectives, namely, rationalizing our portfolio of legacy assets. With him leading this initiative, Dundee’s efforts in this regard will clearly accelerate, and we can sharpen our focus on building Dundee 2.0 as an active investor in the mining sector.”

Steven Sharpe’s extensive senior leadership and public company experience spans a wide range of industries and responsibilities, from legal practice to corporate strategy and restructuring to investment banking to C-suite leadership. He is currently Chair of The Privacy Co LLC, and a director of Crown Capital Partners Inc. and Source Energy Services Ltd. Most recently, Mr. Sharpe was Chair and Interim CEO of Madalena Energy Inc. as well as Chair of Corporate Risk Holdings, LLC. Previously, he was Chair and Interim CEO of Longview Oil Corp., CEO and director of C.A. Bancorp Inc., Chair of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., and Chair of Prime Restaurants Inc. In 2002, he co-founded Blair Franklin Capital Partners, a Toronto-based investment bank. A lawyer by training, Mr. Sharpe practiced for close to 20 years, first at Torys and subsequently at Davies.

AGM VOTING RESULTS

Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants were appointed as Auditor of the Corporation and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the remuneration of the Auditor. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes% of Votes Cast
Votes in Favour355,140,60299.97
Votes Withheld102,7900.03
Total Votes Cast355,243,392100

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the eight nominees listed in the Corporation’s Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:

NameVotes in Favour%Votes Withheld%
Tanya Covassin351,386,61599.88422,8880.12
Jonathan Goodman351,686,68399.97122,8200.03
Isabel Meharry351,389,60799.88419,8960.12
Andrew Molson351,394,76799.88414,7360.12
Peter Nixon351,393,73999.88415,7640.12
Allen Palmiere351,393,56299.88415,9410.12
Steven Sharpe351,389,86299.88419,6410.12
A. Murray Sinclair350,696,92699.681,112,5770.32

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION
Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Greg DiTomaso
NATIONAL Public Relations
T: (416) 433-2801
E: [email protected]


