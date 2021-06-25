A Trio of Low Forward Price-Earnings Ratio Stock Picks

Investors could be interested in the following securities, as their forward price-earnings ratios are lower than the S&P 500's historical average price-earnings ratio of 15. The projections of future earnings are based on data from Morningstar analysts.

Axos Financial Inc

The first stock that makes the cut is Axos Financial Inc ( AX, Financial), a Las Vegas, Nevada-based regional bank providing banking products and other financial services to U.S. consumers and businesses.

Axos Financial Inc has a forward price-earnings ratio of 13.17 (versus the industry median of 11.22), which results from Thursday’s closing price of $47.32 per share and analyst expectations for net earnings per share of approximately $3.59 for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has climbed 139.59% over the past year for a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a 52-week range of $18.97 to $54.36.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for this stock with an average price target of $54.75 per share.

Brinker International Inc

The second stock that makes the cut is Brinker International Inc ( EAT, Financial), a Dallas, Texas-based food service company with a portfolio of more than 1,650 casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally.

Brinker International Inc has a forward price-earnings ratio of 11.76, which derives from Thursday’s closing price of $59.31 per share and analyst expectations for earnings of approximately $5.04 per share for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has risen by 166.32% over the past year for a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a 52-week range of $20.71 to $78.33.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 3 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight with an average price target of $77.94 per share for this stock.

Sanmina Corp

The third stock that makes the cut is Sanmina Corp ( SANM, Financial). Based in San Jose, California, this tech company provides original equipment manufacturers worldwide with integrated manufacturing solutions and electronic components, as well as repairing, logistics and various after-market services.

Sanmina Corp has a forward price-earnings ratio of 8.97 (versus the industry median of 19.87), which derives from Thursday’s closing price of $39.11 per share and analyst expectations for earnings of approximately $4.36 per share for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has gained 63.50% over the past year for a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a 52-week range of $23.75 to $43.36.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight and have established an average price target of $50.67 per share for the stock.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.