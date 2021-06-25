A Trio of Low Forward Price-Earnings Ratio Stock Picks

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

A Trio of Low Forward Price-Earnings Ratio Stock Picks

These stocks may suit the value investor

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Jun 25, 2021

Summary

  • Axos Financial Inc, Brinker International Inc and Sanmina Corp are trading below the S&P 500's historical average price-earnings ratio
  • Wall Street also likes these stocks
Article's Main Image

Investors could be interested in the following securities, as their forward price-earnings ratios are lower than the S&P 500's historical average price-earnings ratio of 15. The projections of future earnings are based on data from Morningstar analysts.

Axos Financial Inc

The first stock that makes the cut is Axos Financial Inc (

AX, Financial), a Las Vegas, Nevada-based regional bank providing banking products and other financial services to U.S. consumers and businesses.

Axos Financial Inc has a forward price-earnings ratio of 13.17 (versus the industry median of 11.22), which results from Thursday’s closing price of $47.32 per share and analyst expectations for net earnings per share of approximately $3.59 for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has climbed 139.59% over the past year for a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a 52-week range of $18.97 to $54.36.

1408399462707089408.png

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for this stock with an average price target of $54.75 per share.

Brinker International Inc

The second stock that makes the cut is Brinker International Inc (

EAT, Financial), a Dallas, Texas-based food service company with a portfolio of more than 1,650 casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally.

Brinker International Inc has a forward price-earnings ratio of 11.76, which derives from Thursday’s closing price of $59.31 per share and analyst expectations for earnings of approximately $5.04 per share for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has risen by 166.32% over the past year for a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a 52-week range of $20.71 to $78.33.

1408399466138030080.png

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 3 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight with an average price target of $77.94 per share for this stock.

Sanmina Corp

The third stock that makes the cut is Sanmina Corp (

SANM, Financial). Based in San Jose, California, this tech company provides original equipment manufacturers worldwide with integrated manufacturing solutions and electronic components, as well as repairing, logistics and various after-market services.

Sanmina Corp has a forward price-earnings ratio of 8.97 (versus the industry median of 19.87), which derives from Thursday’s closing price of $39.11 per share and analyst expectations for earnings of approximately $4.36 per share for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has gained 63.50% over the past year for a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a 52-week range of $23.75 to $43.36.

1408399467866083328.png

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight and have established an average price target of $50.67 per share for the stock.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Also See:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment