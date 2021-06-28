Ping An Wins Bid to Build China's Provincial Public Health Emergency Management Platform

PR Newswire

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318) announced that Ping An Smart City has won the bid to assist Hubei Province in building a one-stop public health emergency management system. This critical project gives Ping An a solid foundation in public health systems management.

Ping An won the bid for the Hubei Provincial Healthcare Big Data Center and Public Health Emergency Management Platform Construction Project – Hubei Provincial Public Health Emergency Command System Project. The system functions will include smart monitoring, smart alerts, smart prediction, decision-making support, panoramic display of emergency management and emergency command dispatch. It will set a new standard for public health emergency management systems in China.

Public health emergency management faces three major challenges. First, the early warning capability of current public health monitoring and alert systems is limited by insufficient channels to collect data of direct reports of any infectious diseases. Second, with insufficient data, the systems cannot support sophisticated prevention and control decisions or planning even after detecting the emergence of a new disease. Third, frontline medical institutions, especially those that receive initial patients, lack efficient screening tools, resulting in an inefficient collective response for prevention and control, epidemiological investigation and other key disease control events.

The smart healthcare team of Ping An Smart City utilizes big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technologies to transform and upgrade urban public health management platforms so that city managers can track the epidemic conditions in the city in real time, accurately assess epidemic development trends and improve tracking and deployment of emergency resources.

Ping An's smart healthcare team has also created solutions to improve public health emergency management on three fronts:

A multi-point and multi-channel surveillance system for public health-related risk factors – It connects to four major channels including hospitals, disease control centers, emergency centers and nucleic acid test centers. An AI-driven alert and prediction system – Real-time data obtained from multiple channels and simulations is used to predict the evolution of emergencies, such as epidemics. With enhanced data analysis and processing, it can identify possible inflection points in order to create emergency plans and support other decision-making. An AI-based medical system with grid management – It can quickly provide prevention and control guidelines for emerging infectious diseases and enhance the efficiency of the medical and public health system. It improves the city's ability to coordinate joint prevention and control efforts.

Ping An Smart Healthcare team has already developed more than 70 AI disease prediction models, 90 smart medical image models, 2,000 disease diagnosis models, 120 disease treatment models, 50 disease Q&A models, and two end-to-end management models.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ping-an-wins-bid-to-build-chinas-provincial-public-health-emergency-management-platform-301320832.html

SOURCE Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.