Bio-techne Announces Opening Of New Ireland Facility

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, June 28, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today announced the opening of its new Ireland facility located in Dublin. This new facility reflects Bio-Techne's commitment to supporting the broader life sciences industry in Europe as well as expectations for continued growth and staffing needs in this geography.

The Dublin facility is responsible for servicing Bio-Techne's growing number of European-based academic and biopharma customers with the Company's full portfolio of life science tools and diagnostic reagents, with the new site serving as the region's primary distribution hub. The 25,000 square foot facility strengthens Bio-Techne's supply chain, positioning the Company to address the growing demand for its portfolio of life science reagents and proteomic analytical tools.

Bio-Techne's new Ireland office was designed to be environmentally friendly, meeting the requirements for a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver accreditation.

"Bio-Techne is excited to expand our European operations with the addition of the Dublin facility," said Chuck Kummeth, Bio-Techne's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This additional geographical hub reflects Bio-Techne's commitment to the European research community, as well as expectations for continued growth and success within the EMEA region. This new facility provides Bio-Techne additional support and resilience to its EMEA supply chain operations for years to come."

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD said, "I am very pleased that Bio-Techne has chosen to set up a new distribution hub in Dublin to better access its European customer base. I wish the team all the very best with this expansion."

Michael Lohan, Global Head of Life Sciences, IDA Ireland said, "Bio-Techne's decision to establish a new facility in Ireland to serve its growing European customer base is really welcome. It demonstrates a vote of confidence in Ireland and our reputation as a global centre of excellence for life sciences."

About Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

Contact:
David Clair
Senior Director
Investor Relations & Corporate Development
[email protected]
612-656-4416

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

