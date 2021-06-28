DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. Announces Proposed Business Combination With The Oncology Institute

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (“DFP”) (NASDAQ: DFPH, DFPHW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (“Deerfield”) and Richard Barasch, a veteran healthcare public company executive and investor, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with The Oncology Institute ( “TOI” or “The Company”), the U.S. market leader in providing value-based oncology care. Following the business combination, DFP expects to be renamed The Oncology Institute and will remain listed on the NASDAQ stock market under new ticker symbol “TOI”.

The Oncology Institute Investment Highlights

Leading Value-Based Care Provider in Oncology – A Huge Addressable Market: The Oncology Institute is leading the shift to value-based oncology care by utilizing a highly scalable and replicable operating model to disrupt the $200 billion U.S. oncology market. Believing that every patient deserves access to world-class care close to home, The Oncology Institute currently manages over 50 community-based practice locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Florida. TOI serves approximately 1.3 million lives under value-based contracts and treats over 46,000 patients each year through relationships with leading payors and at-risk physician groups.

Highly Differentiated, Technology Enabled Care Model: TOI’s data-driven model provides patients with comprehensive care and symptom management, which improves patient experience, minimizes unnecessary hospitalizations, and supports adherence to treatment regimens. Staffed by a clinical team that speaks more than 20 languages, The Oncology Institute offers patient navigators, in-house labs, transfusions, and dispensary services as well as cutting-edge treatments including an outpatient stem cell transplant program and access to more than 130 clinical trials.

Well Positioned for Long Term Growth: After generating a 30% revenue CAGR from 2016-2020, The Oncology Institute will pursue a strategy of organic growth and selected acquisitions to accelerate growth trajectory in collaboration with payor and at- risk providers. TOI’s pipeline of organic growth initiatives in new and existing markets exceeds 3.5 million patient lives, and the company is also pursuing an actionable acquisition pipeline in new and existing markets.

Highly Experienced Management Team: The Oncology Institute’s management team will be comprised of seasoned healthcare industry professionals, led by Chief Executive Officer Brad Hively, Chief Operating Officer Daniel Virnich, M.D., Chief Medical Officer Yale Podnos, M.D., Chief Administrative Officer Matt Miller, M.D., and Chief Financial Officer Scott Dalgleish. Richard Barasch will become Executive Chairman of The Oncology Institute upon closing of the business combination. Mr. Barasch was formerly Chairman and CEO of Universal American Corp., a publicly traded health insurance and services company from 1995 until Universal American’s acquisition by WellCare Health Plans in May 2017. Mr. Barasch has led the successful business combinations of AdaptHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: AHCO), which came public in 2019 via a business combination with DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and CareMax (Nasdaq: CMAX), which came public in 2021 via a business combination with Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp.

Summary of the Transaction

The transaction values the combined company at a pro forma enterprise value of approximately $842 million and implies a multiple of 2.4x estimated 2022 revenue. The current equity holders of The Oncology Institute, which include Management, Havencrest Capital Management, M33 Growth, and ROCA Partners, will be entitled to receive an additional earn out payment of up to 12.5 million shares of The Oncology Institute common stock.

In addition to the approximately $230 million held in the DFP Trust Account, premier healthcare investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, Deerfield Management Company, L.P. and Redmile Group, LLC have committed to purchase $275 million of shares of common stock of the Company at $10.00 per share through a private placement in public entity (a “PIPE”).

Assuming no redemptions of DFP public shares, the current equity holders of The Oncology Institute will collectively own 48%, Deerfield will own approximately 14%, other DFP stockholders (including other PIPE investors) will own 33%, and DFP’s sponsor will own 5% respectively of the approximately 106 million issued and outstanding shares of common stock of The Oncology Institute immediately following the closing.

DFP estimates that, assuming no redemptions of DFP shares, the Company will have an initial market capitalization of approximately $1.06 billion, with approximately $225 million of cash on the balance sheet and a strong growth trajectory. The Oncology Institute expects to use this capital to accelerate its de novo and acquisition-driven growth initiatives.

Please refer to the investor presentation furnished with DFP’s Current Report on Form 8-K for details on the pro-forma financials of the Company and its Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Management Remarks

“TOI is elevating the standard of care in community oncology. By focusing on individualized care plans, evidence-based medicine, and great symptom control, TOI patients can achieve better outcomes with reduced financial burden. The rising cost and poor coordination of oncology care in the United States is driven by several factors, including misalignment between physicians and payors, complex and variable clinical pathways, and the high cost of cancer therapies,” said Brad Hively, CEO of The Oncology Institute. “Traditional fee for service payment models emphasize quantity over quality of care, without considering patient wellness and satisfaction as metrics of success. We are committed to applying the principles of value-based care to simultaneously enhance quality and manage costs. For more than 14 years, The Oncology Institute has played a significant role in the lives of cancer patients by providing accessible, high-quality medical care. Our proposed combination with DFP brings us significantly closer to expanding our presence across the United States and advancing our efforts to rebuild the nation’s healthcare system.”

“The Oncology Institute is disrupting the status quo in cancer care, and we are pleased to assist them in continuing their mission of broadening access to high quality, value-based care.” said Mr. Barasch. “Brad and his team have created a scalable, replicable model with difficult-to-duplicate capabilities that facilitate rapid expansion. We believe that their high-touch, data-driven approach to cancer care represents the model of the future. This business combination will create a well-capitalized company that is poised to expand organically, through accretive M&A activity, and via strategic payor relationships.”

The business combination, which has been approved by the board of directors of DFP and The Oncology Institute, is expected to close in the 3rd or 4th quarter of 2021, subject to customary conditions, including the approval by DFP stockholders.

A more detailed description of the transaction terms and a copy of the business combination agreement will be included in a current report on Form 8-K to be filed by DFP with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (“SEC”). DFP will file a proxy statement with the SEC in connection with the transaction.

Jefferies LLC is acting as lead financial advisor and Guggenheim Securities, LLC is acting as financial advisor to The Oncology Institute. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and UBS Investment Bank are acting as financial advisors to DFP. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Jefferies LLC and UBS Investment Bank are acting as capital markets advisors to DFP. Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal advisor to The Oncology Institute, White & Case LLP and Polsinelli PC are acting as legal advisors to DFP, and Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP is acting as legal advisor to Deerfield. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Jefferies LLC, UBS Investment Bank and Guggenheim Securities, LLC, are acting as placement agents on the PIPE and Sidley Austin LLP is acting as legal counsel to the placement agents.

Management Presentation Information

The management of DFP and The Oncology Institute will make a presentation via webcast regarding the business combination on June 28, 2021 at 9:30 am EST. In connection with this event, DFP will furnish an investor presentation in a current report on Form 8-K to be filed by DFP with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Please dial 877-407-9753 or 201-493-6739 or

https%3A%2F%2F78449.themediaframe.com%2Fdataconf%2Fproductusers%2Fdrf%2Fmediaframe%2F45605%2Findexl.html

A replay will be available using the above the link.

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation is one of the largest community oncology practices in the U.S. as well as our nation’s leading value-based oncology services platform. The Oncology Institute provides care through more than 80 physicians and advanced practice providers in 50+ clinic locations, with more than 500 total employees helping to offer leading-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of more than 1 million patients. The Oncology Institute brings comprehensive, integrated cancer care into community settings, including clinical trials, stem cell transplants, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced tertiary care settings. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

About DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company’s sponsor is an affiliate of Deerfield Management Company, L.P., an investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, and Richard Barasch. The Company’s strategy will be to identify, acquire and, after its initial business combination, build, a healthcare or healthcare related business. The Company intends to focus its investment effort broadly across the entire healthcare industry, which encompasses services, therapeutics, devices, diagnostics and animal health.

About Deerfield

Deerfield is an investment management firm committed to advancing healthcare through investment, information and philanthropy. For more information, please visit www.deerfield.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005481/en/