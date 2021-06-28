Renault Jumps on Tesla Struggles With New Battery Partners

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Renault Jumps on Tesla Struggles With New Battery Partners

Company announces new partnerships in France

Author's Avatar
Graham Griffin
Jun 28, 2021

Summary

  • Renault SA has announced two new battery production partnerships aimed at increasing France-based sustainable production.
  • New gigafactories will shorten supply chains and secure the company's electric plans.
  • Tesla stumbles as China recalls almost 300,000 vehicles.
Article's Main Image

On Monday, Renault SA (

XPAR:RNO, Financial) unveiled two new battery partnerships with Envision AESC, the battery segment of Shanghai-based Envision Group, and Verkor, a Grenoble-based industrial company. The partnerships followed closely behind announcements from Porsche AG and Volvo Car Group last week alongside Volkswagen AG (XTER:VOW, Financial)’s March announcement to build multiple European battery factories.

As emissions restrictions become increasingly restrictive across the U.S. and Europe, manufacturers have been doubling down on their clean initiatives. Renault’s announcement marks another global car manufacturer seeking to establish clear supply chains for the battery revolutions.

Renault's collaboration with Envision AESC has set in motion plans to develop a gigafactory in Douai that is expected to produce nine gigawatt hours of energy in 2024. By 2030, the gigafactory aims to produce 24 gigawatt hours of energy per year. The new gigafactory will be located in close proximity to Renault ElectriCity production sites in Douai, Maubeuge and Ruitz and should significantly increase Renault’s battery production and competitive edge in the region.

Under the terms of the deal, Envision Group plans to invest 2 billion euros ($2.38 billion) to help develop the gigafactory and new batteries which fall in line with the company’s overall mission.

“This first phase development will unlock future large-scale investment to grow the local supply chain and develop the whole life cycle opportunities of batteries, including energy storage, battery reuse, smart charging and closed loop recycling. It has the potential to create thousands of new high value green jobs as part of an end-to-end battery ecosystem in the region," Lei Zhang, founder and CEO of Envision Group, said.

According to Renault’s press release, the company also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to purchase a 20% stake in French startup Verkor. The agreement adds a major partner to Verkor’s consortium of companies aiming to develop green technologies within the French and European automobile sector.

The initial phase of the plan covers the financing of the Verkor Innovation Center, where the two companies will work hand in hand to develop a new high-performance battery for Renault’s range of vehicles. Prototyping is expected to begin as early as 2022 before the partnership moves to build a gigafactory for performance batteries in France. Initial output is expected to be around 16 gigawatt hours per year, with 10 of those gigawatt hours going directly to Renault and drastically strengthening the company’s battery supply chain.

As of June 28, Renault stock was trading at 35.26 euros per share, almost no change in light of their press release, with a market cap of 10.27 billion euros. According to the GF Value Line, the shares are trading at a modestly undervalued rating.

1409599520077107200.png

Renault’s positive news came hot on the heels of a massive recall of Tesla Inc. (

TSLA, Financial) vehicles in China. According to China’s State Administration for Market Supervision and Administration (SAMSA), 285,520 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles that were manufactured by Tesla in Shanghai and also imported to China from the U.S. suffer from a flaw in certain driver assistance systems.

The release detailed problems where the active cruise control feature could mistake the speed at which the vehicle was traveling. This could then cause the system to speed the car up suddenly and cause collisions with other vehicles in extreme cases.

Despite the recall notice issued for the vehicles affected, Tesla owners in China will be able to avoid the need to bring their vehicles into a service center. Tesla is offering those affected a free software update that can be done remotely to fix the problem. The company issued the recall notice to “eliminate safety hazards” after the defect was initiated by SAMSA.

To date, no reports of crashes caused by the system defect have reached headlines. Tesla shares managed to trend up at $689.13 per share, giving the company a market cap of $663.93 billion on June 28 despite the negative headlines. The GF Value Line shows the shares trading at a significantly overvalued rating as per usual over the last year.

1409605373903622144.png

While Tesla has seemingly dodged a bullet with the recall, analysts have been quick to highlight the company’s need to maintain good press. Competitors in the U.S. and Europe have drastically scaled up their electric vehicle production and Tesla’s flash will lose its luster without any bad headlines tainting consumer opinions.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment