Bank of Hawaii Selects the Black Knight Servicing Digital Solution to Provide Consumers Timely, Personalized Information About Their Home and Mortgage

PR Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. ( NYSE:BKI, Financial) announced that Bank of Hawaii, rated one of the world's best banks, will offer the Black Knight Servicing Digital solution to support the bank's customer-first digital strategy. Servicing Digital's detailed, timely and highly personalized loan information about the value of consumers' homes and how much wealth can be built from these real estate assets will help the organization strengthen customer relationships through continuous engagement and advanced self-service capabilities.

"Bank of Hawaii has used Black Knight's MSP system for four decades because it continues to offer the most advanced and proven servicing capabilities in the industry," said Keith T. Rogers, senior vice president, Mortgage Banking, Bank of Hawaii. "We are excited about continuing our long-term relationship with Black Knight and the addition of Servicing Digital, which supports our digital, customer-focused strategy to offer convenient, self-service functionality that will take the experience to the next level."

Servicing Digital enables homeowners to easily perform tasks and view information related to their mortgages through a simple, user-friendly interface, while providing a platform for continual engagement between servicers and their customers. The innovative, consumer-centric solution delivers useful information specific to an individual's mortgage, property and local housing market by accessing the servicer's data through Black Knight's comprehensive, end-to-end MSP system, as well as the company's industry-leading property records database, advanced analytics and automated valuation models. Bank of Hawaii will leverage the responsive web version of Servicing Digital, which is also available to clients as a mobile app.

The MSP servicing system offers a robust and scalable, end-to-end loan servicing system that helps clients manage all servicing processes, including loan onboarding, cash management, investor reporting, loss mitigation and default. The system can accommodate virtually any size portfolio and is augmented by award-winning client support. Used to service approximately 36 million active first mortgages and home equity loans across the U.S. on one unified platform, MSP helps servicers increase operational efficiency, reduce operating costs and improve risk mitigation. The Black Knight Servicing Digital solution is fully integrated with the MSP system to support a seamless experience for servicers and consumers alike.

Bank of Hawaii, which signed a renewal of the MSP servicing system, also uses the Black Knight Loss Mitigation solution, which is integrated with both MSP and Servicing Digital. Loss Mitigation offers advanced, question-and-answer-based workflows and automated decisioning capabilities to support servicers' loss-mitigation programs, making it easier for them to streamline the decisioning process and reduce risk through built-in quality controls.

As a contributor to Black Knight's McDash mortgage performance dataset, Bank of Hawaii also receives a reporting suite leveraging industry-leading, McDash loan-level data. The dataset includes more than 30 years of tracked mortgage performance details and offers visibility into over 200 million primary mortgages and more than 30 million home equity loans and lines of credit across the full credit spectrum.

"Bank of Hawaii has been an MSP client for 40 years. It's a privilege to deliver advanced, customer-focused technology to support its digital strategy as a way to extend value across the customer journey," said Joe Nackashi, president of Black Knight. "Servicing Digital and Black Knight's other innovative tools help organizations, such as Bank of Hawaii, engage with their customers throughout the complete homeownership life cycle, which can contribute to stronger customer relationships and improved retention."

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is an independent regional financial services company. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897 and provides a broad range of financial products and services to businesses, consumers and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. ( NYSE:BKI, Financial) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

For more information:

Michelle Kersch Mitch Cohen Black Knight, Inc. Black Knight, Inc. 904.854.5043 704.890.8158 [email protected] [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-hawaii-selects-the-black-knight-servicing-digital-solution-to-provide-consumers-timely-personalized-information-about-their-home-and-mortgage-301321908.html

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.