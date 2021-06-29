Hydromer Inc. is Pleased to Announce the Addition of a New Global Business Development Manager to Propel Growth

Concord, NC, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hydromer, Inc. (the “Company”) (HYDI:OTC) is pleased to announce that Mr. Craig Hughes has recently joined the Hydromer family in the capacity of Global Business Development Manager reporting to Ravi Rangarajan, Vice President, Sales & Business Development. Mr. Hughes is a seasoned veteran in the chemical industry with extensive knowledge of Coatings and Adhesives among other products. He has multi-faceted experience gained through Product Development, Sales and Business Development roles at well-known global companies. Craig’s academic background is impressive and includes a Ph.D in Organic Chemistry from the University of Florida and a Post Doctoral Research Fellow at the University of Birmingham UK. His most recent professional background includes the positions of Business Development Manager with EMD Performance Materials Corporation, Sales Development roles with Siltech Corporation and Evonik Corporation, and Business Development and R&D Group Leader positions with Clariant Corporation.



“The addition of this proven industry veteran will further empower Hydromer in taking a more aggressive approach in the vast specialty polymer and surface coatings market. Hydromer is better positioned to expand and grow upon our proven solutions for various applications in the medical and healthcare segments,” said Ravi Rangarajan, VP Sales & Marketing, Hydromer.

Hydromer, Inc. is an innovative ISO 9001:2015 technology-focused company engaged in the business of inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing and selling hydrophilic polymer-based Coatings for Medical Device, Health Care, and Industrial market segments. Hydromer also provides highly specialized medical coating services and coating equipment, is FDA registered and ISO 13485 & ISO9001 certified.

