TUMS® Fuels the Autoburn, a Road Trip to America's Spiciest Destinations, with Hot Food Expert Sean Evans

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TUMS® Fuels the Autoburn, a Road Trip to America's Spiciest Destinations, with Hot Food Expert Sean Evans

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

In Time for July 4, as Americans Hit the Road and Return to Normal, Heartburn Relief Brand Unveils Some of the Spiciest Dishes in America, Giving Consumers a Chance to Win a Taste

PR Newswire

WARREN, N.J., June 29, 2021

WARREN, N.J., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) (NYSE: GSK) – Get ready for a red hot American summer! In time for July 4, as restrictions lift, temperatures rise and Americans hit the road, TUMS®, America's #1 heartburn brand, is unveiling the best spicy dishes in each state and giving consumers a chance to win a taste. In partnership with spicy food connoisseur and media personality, Sean Evans (@seanseaevans), TUMS® will introduce the Autoburn Road Trip, a route highlighting some of the best and spiciest fare at local restaurants across the country.

TUMS_Logo.jpg

Through the Autoburn Road Trip Sweepstakes, TUMS® will help reunite fans with the people and foods they love, awarding one lucky winner and their three best buds the chance to put their taste buds to the test and join Sean at the New York City stop for a meal to remember.

"After a remarkably bland year, TUMS® is giving everyone an extra reason to spice things up this summer," says Sean Evans. "Nothing brings people together quite like our favorite foods, and in partnership with TUMS®, I look forward to helping Americans turn up the fun – and the heat – when a little excitement is desperately needed."

As friends and family come back together again to enjoy the food and fun that they have missed, TUMS® found in its survey of 5,000 Americans that 63% say they look forward to eating meals this summer they haven't been able to enjoy during the past year's pandemic. The brand also found that Americans are certainly united in their love of spicy foods. Tacos take the crown for Americans' favorite spicy food, with 46% of respondents naming it as such, followed by salsa (41%), Buffalo hot wings (37%) and chili (37%). However, pizza is the food for which Americans are most willing to endure heartburn.

The favorite spicy foods by state, according to the residents who live there, include:

Alabama: Tacos

Alaska: Tacos

Arizona: Tacos

Arkansas: Tacos

California: Tacos

Colorado: Salsa

Connecticut: Tacos

Delaware: Tacos
and Buffalo Hot
Wings

Florida: Buffalo Hot
Wings

Georgia: Salsa

Hawaii: Kimchi

Idaho: Tacos

Illinois: Tacos

Indiana: Tacos

Iowa: Tacos

Kansas: Tacos

Kentucky: Tacos

Louisiana: Tacos
and Spicy Gumbo

Maine: Tacos

Maryland: Buffalo
Hot Wings

Massachusetts:
Tacos

Michigan: Tacos

Minnesota: Tacos

Mississippi: Buffalo
Hot Wings

Missouri: Tacos

Montana: Tacos

Nebraska: Tacos

Nevada: Tacos

New Hampshire:
Salsa

New Jersey: Tacos

New Mexico:
Enchiladas

New York: Salsa

North Carolina:
Buffalo Hot Wings

North Dakota:
Tacos

Ohio: Tacos

Oklahoma: Tacos

Oregon: Tacos

Pennsylvania: Tacos

Rhode Island: Tacos

South Carolina:
Buffalo Hot Wings

South Dakota: Salsa

Tennessee: Tacos

Texas: Tacos

Utah: Salsa

Vermont: Tacos

Virginia: Tacos

Washington:
Buffalo Hot Wings

West Virginia: Tacos

Wisconsin: Tacos

Wyoming: Tacos

Some other spicy stats include:

  • Americans say Louisiana (42%), Texas (31%) and New Mexico (25%) are the states with the spiciest cuisine, followed by California and Arizona. Conversely, Vermont, North Dakota and Montana are the states least considered to bring the heat.
  • 44% of Americans believe their tolerance for spicy food is higher than average
  • 37% of Americans consider themselves a spicy food aficionado

To help deliver the spice Americans crave, beginning today through July 23, TUMS® will also draw 25 winners weekly to receive Autoburn Road Trip Kits, filled with essentials to fuel their red hot road trip adventures. At the end of the sweepstakes, five additional winners will be selected to receive a travel cooler (perfect for when your summer should get too hot!) along with a grand prize winner who will receive an all-expenses paid trip for four to meet Sean in New York City.

For a shot at the hot, fans can head to TUMSAutoburn.com and fill out the entry form, where they will be prompted to submit a photo showing how they are spicing up their summer – and their plates – with friends and family. For a chance at extra entries, fans can simply follow the additional prompts to share details of the sweepstakes on their social channels – for every referral entry submitted, they will receive a bonus entry.

"We have all been counting down the days until we could reunite with the people we cherish over the food we crave," says Amy Sharon, Director at TUMS®. "Our survey found that 36% of Americans avoid spicy food because it gives them heartburn, but after the past year, we aren't about to allow something like heartburn stand in the way of anyone's good time. That's why we are encouraging Americans to dial up the heat this summer and make it one to remember – and TUMS® will be there with the quick relief needed to keep the good times rolling, wherever the road takes them."

For more information on how to participate and for the official rules, please visit TUMSAutoburn.com.

For more information on TUMS®, please visit TUMS.com.

About TUMS®
TUMS® Antacid Tablets and Chews go to work in seconds for delicious, chewable heartburn relief. Featuring the active ingredient calcium carbonate, these chewable antacid tablets provide heartburn, sour stomach and acid indigestion relief, as well as upset stomach relief associated with these symptoms. TUMS® antacid tablets are the #1 recommended adult antacid brand by doctors, pharmacists and OBGYNs. As America's #1 antacid and trusted as a heartburn medicine for 90 years, TUMS® is fully supported with a satisfaction guarantee.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare
GSK Consumer Healthcare combines science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class health care brands that consumers trust and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory and wellness.

favicon.png?sn=NY27878&sd=2021-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tums-fuels-the-autoburn-a-road-trip-to-americas-spiciest-destinations-with-hot-food-expert-sean-evans-301322332.html

SOURCE GSK Consumer Healthcare

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY27878&Transmission_Id=202106291304PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY27878&DateId=20210629
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment