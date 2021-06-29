Senmiao Technology to Report Fiscal 2021 Year-end Financial Results by July 9, 2021

PR Newswire

CHENGDU, China, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a provider of automobile transaction and related services targeting the online ride-hailing industry in China and an operator of its own online ride-sharing platform, today announced that it expects to issue its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2021, prior to the opening of the stock market on or before Friday, July 9, 2021. The Company also plans to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Annual Report") on or before July 9, 2021.

The Company expects to file a Form 12b-25 following the close of business today, as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) provides the Company with 15 additional calendar days from the original due date to file its Annual Report. The delay is due to the Company needing additional time to complete certain disclosures. If the Company files its Annual Report within the 15-day extension period, the Annual Report is deemed to have been timely filed.

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchase and financing, management, operating lease, guarantee and other automobile transaction services as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in the Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.

