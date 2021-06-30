Logo
Therapeutic Solutions International Demonstrates Potent Brain Protective Activity of JadiCells in Animal Model of Post-Covid-19 Neurological Damage

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Clinical Stage Universal Donor Adult Stem Cell Therapy Shown to Block Reactive Astrogliosis and Reverse Neural Damage induced by SARS-CoV-2-like Inflammation

PR Newswire

ELK CITY, Idaho, June 30, 2021

ELK CITY, Idaho, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today new preclinical data demonstrating efficacy of its JadiCell Universal Donor stem cell in inhibiting and reversing neuroinflammation induced brain damage in a model representing post-COVID19 infection.

In a series of experiments, clinically relevant doses of JadiCell were capable of suppressing astrogliosis, a hallmark of inflammation induced brain damage, as well as reversing memory and cognitive deficits as assessed by the Morris Water Maze and the Modified Barnes Maze test, respectively. The experiments are part of a series of ongoing work in development of the JadiCells as a treatment for post-COVID brain damage.

"While we are in final steps with the FDA regarding the planned Phase III clinical trial of JadiCells for advanced COVID-19 patients, we are concurrently advancing our research into other areas of COVID-19 related medicine, such as the "post-COVID" syndrome" said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company.

In a double blind, placebo controlled clinical trial, the JadiCell was used to treat 12 patients, while 12 received placebo. Treatment was associated with significantly improved patient survival (91% vs 42%, P = .015), event-free survival (P = .008), and time to recovery (P = .03). JadiCell infusions were shown safe and could be beneficial in treating subjects with COVID-19 ARDS. The published clinical trial may be seen at this link Umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells for COVID–19 acute respiratory distress syndrome: A double–blind, phase 1/2a, randomized controlled trial - Lanzoni - 2021 - STEM CELLS Translational Medicine - Wiley Online Library.

"COVID-19 associated neuropathology is a highly underestimated problem, which unfortunately is believed to represent an exploding market opportunity" said Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development for the Company. "Through leveraging collaborators such as Dr. Santosh Kesari, one of the top clinical-trial Neurologists in the world, combined with our second-to-none regulatory and clinical trials experts, we are eager to address as many aspects as possible of this terrible disease."

Dr. Kesari, together with Board Member Dr. Thomas Ichim and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Feng Lin recently published the rationale for utilization of mesenchymal stem cells for treatment of COVID-19 lung pathology1. Current data suggests that JadiCell possess superior activity to other mesenchymal stem cells in terms of reducing cytokine storm, assisting in pulmonary regeneration, and controlling pathological inflammation.

"At Therapeutic Solutions International we are committed to conquering the invisible enemy called COVID-19. Through combining our immunological, regenerative, and neurological expertise, we anticipate making significant progress in the neurological sequelae which is becoming more and more of a concern in COVID-19 survivors" stated Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company.

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.
Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

1 Mesenchymal stem cells as living anti-inflammatory therapy for COVID-19 related acute respiratory distress syndrome (wjgnet.com)

Media Contact: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA29023&sd=2021-06-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapeutic-solutions-international-demonstrates-potent-brain-protective-activity-of-jadicells-in-animal-model-of-post-covid-19-neurological-damage-301323081.html

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA29023&Transmission_Id=202106300900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA29023&DateId=20210630
