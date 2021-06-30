Logo
elev8 Advisors Group Announces Major Bank Partnerships

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

MESA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / elev8 Advisors Group ('the Company'), an omni-channel leader in the payments and fintech space, announces it has formed strategic partnerships with multiple nationally recognized banks and that it has expanded its existing relationship with Business Warrior (OTC PINK:BZWR). The announcements build on momentum created by successful programs the Company recently delivered with key banking partners.Elev8-Advisors-Group-BZWR-PR-2.png

Founded by industry veterans, Aaron Slominski and Adam Spencer, elev8 is a boutique advisory firm focused on the banking, fintech and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) marketplaces. The Company has collaborated with Evolve Bank and Trust of Memphis, Tennessee, and Capital Plus Financial, a subsidiary of publicly traded Crossroads Systems Inc. (CRSS), to develop solutions for small businesses and helping the Small Business Administration deploy the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) and credit card issuance programs. Most recently, elev8 and Capital Plus Financial scaled up their services to become the 4th largest PPP provider in the nation.

'Our partnership with Adam Spencer and elev8 Advisors has been a natural fit,' stated Scot Lenoir, chairman of Evolve Bank. 'Spencer and the elev8 team have a diverse banking and fintech background with a dedication to successful partnerships. It's no surprise the team at elev8 has exceeded our expectations as a partner, igniting future growth for all parties involved.'

elev8 & Business Warrior team up for small business lending

Business Warrior, a small business marketing software company, recently announced their entrance into small business lending with elev8 as a critical component in Business Warrior's path to the product offering.

'elev8 has the team and resources to accelerate a much-needed small business lending solution in the market,' says Jonathan Brooks, president of Business Warrior. The two companies began their partnership in January of 2021, and expanded their relationship in a move that emphasizes their commitment to helping small businesses find viable, lending solutions.

Under the partnership, elev8 believes it can deliver world-class business analytics and artificial intelligence into the banking community, where it is has contracts with more than half a dozen banks. Business Warrior and elev8 plan to collaborate and double the number of contracts in the next quarter.

'elev8 is on a positive trajectory of growth and we are excited for future programs coming in the near future,' stated Eric Donnelly, CEO of Capital Plus Financial. 'This is a powerful collaboration and we look forward to providing additional updates as we advance our strategies.'

About elev8 Advisors Group:

elev8 Advisors Group is an omni-channel leader in the payments and fintech space with deep rooted history in the financial services industry. The team is changing the expectations of consulting to be that of partnerships and win/win outcomes for all.

About Business Warrior:

Business Warrior Corp. (OTC:BZWR) is the source for small businesses in America to enhance their brand and boost marketing results. Business Warrior is dedicated to helping small businesses grow. Their easy-to-use software creates a customized roadmap designed to generate new and meaningful lead generation for small businesses. Business Warrior helps lay the foundation for online advertising and offers services to help small businesses find long-term success. For more information, please visit www.BusinessWarrior.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations:
Jonathan Brooks
[email protected]
(855) 884-5805

elev8 Advisors Group

[email protected]

SOURCE: elev8 Advisors Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653622/elev8-Advisors-Group-Announces-Major-Bank-Partnerships

img.ashx?id=653622

