5 Top-Performing Buffett-Munger Stocks in 1st Half of Year

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

5 Top-Performing Buffett-Munger Stocks in 1st Half of Year

Stocks meeting Buffett and Munger's strategy with high gains

Author's Avatar
James Li
Jun 30, 2021

Summary

  • Buffett warned in a CNBC interview that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over.
  • GuruFocus’ Buffett-Munger strategy has outperformed the S&P 500 benchmark over the past six months.
  • Top-performing stocks include MasTec and J2 Global.
Article's Main Image

As of Wednesday, GuruFocus’ Buffett-Munger strategy has returned approximately 17.69% year to date, outperforming the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index benchmark return of 13.97% over the same period. The five top-performing stocks in the portfolio are MasTec Inc. (

MTZ, Financial), Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI, Financial), J2 Global Inc. (JCOM, Financial), CarMax Inc. (KMX, Financial) and CDW Corp. (CDW, Financial).

Buffett warns that coronavirus pandemic is not over

The Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (

BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) CEO said in a CNBC special interview that although the coronavirus pandemic sent the U.S. gross domestic product down more than 31% during the first quarter of 2020, the pandemic “is not over,” adding that the coronavirus and its impact to society remains unpredictable.

Buffett also warned that the biggest lesson he learned from the Covid-19 pandemic is that “people do not know as much as they think they know,” adding that society “has a terrible time preparing for” remote things that can occur without warning.

Buffett and Munger’s interview comes as the U.S. stock market remains significantly overvalued based on Buffett’s market indicator. As of Wednesday, the ratio of total market to the sum of gross domestic product and total assets of the Federal Reserve stands at 149.6%. Based on current market levels, the implied market return per year ranges from -5.6% in the pessimistic case of reversion to 70% of the median market level to 1.6% in the optimistic case of reversion to 130% of the median market level.

GuruFocus’ Buffett-Munger strategy has outperformed the benchmark in the year to date

GuruFocus’ Buffett-Munger strategy has returned 17.69% in the year to date. On an annualized basis, the strategy has returned 44.17% over the past 12 months, outperforming the S&P 500 benchmark return of an annualized 40.22% over the same period.

1410282449497346048.jpg

Buffett and Munger listed four key criteria of good companies at fair prices: understandable business, favorable growth prospects, shareholder-friendly management and attractive valuations. Table 1 lists the number of Buffett-Munger stocks as of Wednesday for each GuruFocus subscription region.

Region USA Asia Europe Canada UK / Ireland Oceania Latin America Africa India
Number of Buffett-Munger Stocks 22 90 92 5 27 3 35 2 35

Table 1

MasTec

Shares of MasTec (

MTZ, Financial) traded around $105.39, up approximately 54.30% year to date. The stock is significantly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.87.

1410260337260875776.png

GuruFocus ranks the Coral Gables, Florida-based engineering and construction company’s profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a return on equity that outperforms more than 87% of global competitors and an operating margin that has increased more than 30% per year on average over the past five years.

1410261622102020096.png

Gurus with holdings in MasTec include Ronald Muhlenkamp (Trades, Portfolio)’s Muhlenkamp & Co. and Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio)’ FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund.

1410264013245370368.png

Nova Measuring Instruments

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (

NVMI, Financial) traded around $102.09, up approximately 46.46% year to date. The stock is significantly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 2.29.

1410264837988143104.png

GuruFocus ranks the Israel-based semiconductor equipment company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 24.5% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 85% of global competitors.

1410266925107367936.png

Gurus with large holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)’s Royce Investment Partners.

1410267856691646464.png

J2 Global

Shares of J2 Global (

JCOM, Financial) traded around $138.13, up approximately 41.83% year to date. The stock is modestly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.18.

1410269910944305152.png

GuruFocus ranks the Los Angeles-based software company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and an operating margin that outperforms more than 90% of global competitors.

1410272748374183936.png

CarMax

Shares of CarMax (

KMX, Financial) traded around $130.55, up approximately 38.31% year to date. The stock is modestly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.14.

1410274266338938880.png

GuruFocus ranks the Richmond, Virginia-based car dealer’s profitability 7 out of 10 on the back of a five-star business predictability rank despite a low Piotroski F-score of 3 and an operating margin that has declined approximately 10% per year on average over the past five years and is underperforming over 55% of global competitors.

1410275512974168064.png

CDW

Shares of CDW (

CDW, Financial) traded around $176.47, up approximately 34.40% year to date. The stock is significantly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.37.

1410278279134433280.png

GuruFocus ranks the Chicago-based software company’s profitability 8 out of 10, driven by a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 2.2% per year on average over the past five years despite outperforming just over 59% of global competitors.

1410279913403043840.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long JCOM
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar