Evolution completes acquisition of Big Time Gaming and issues shares to the sellers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Evolution completes acquisition of Big Time Gaming and issues shares to the sellers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2021

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Evolution AB (publ) ("Evolution") published on 12 April 2021 it has entered into an agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of Big Time Gaming Pty Ltd ("Big Time") for a consideration payable in cash and Evolution shares (the "Transaction"). All regulatory approvals which the Transaction was conditional upon have now been received, and Evolution has today completed the Transaction and acquired the shares.

Due to the completion of the Transaction, Evolution's board of directors has today resolved to issue 1,105,032 shares. The right to subscribe for the new shares accrues, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, to the sellers of Big Time who have subscribed for the shares against set-off of their receivable of EUR 140,030,000 against the newly issued shares.

The subscription price in the issue amounts to EUR 126,72 per share, which - in accordance with the agreement in respect of the Transaction - is equivalent to the volume weighted average price of the Evolution share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period 23rd March - 7th April 2021.

For further information, please contact:
Jacob Kaplan
CFO
[email protected]

The information was submitted for publication by the above contact person on 30 June 2021 at 18:00 CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/evolution/r/evolution-completes-acquisition-of-big-time-gaming-and-issues-shares-to-the-sellers,c3377463

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO29604&sd=2021-06-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolution-completes-acquisition-of-big-time-gaming-and-issues-shares-to-the-sellers-301323385.html

SOURCE Evolution

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO29604&Transmission_Id=202106301215PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO29604&DateId=20210630
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment