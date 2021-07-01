Logo
GSE Solutions to Deliver Simulation Solution for Global Energy Utility Based in Saudi Arabia

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

New order valued at $1.2 million is for customer's combined cycle gas turbine plant

PR Newswire

COLUMBIA, Md., July 1, 2021

COLUMBIA, Md., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Systems, Inc. ("GSE Solutions" or "GSE") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support, optimize and decarbonize operations for the power industry, today announced the sale of a complete simulator solution for a Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) plant that belongs to a global energy utility based in Saudi Arabia. This simulator solution will provide true high-fidelity models for operator training and engineering for a global energy company that operates in approximately 70 countries on 5 continents. This new order is valued at $1.2 million.

GSE_Solutions_Logo.jpg

The customer is committed to accelerate the transition towards net zero carbon in 2045. The utility selected GSE as a simulation partner, to boost their commitment to modernize, optimize and greatly enhance their training capabilities and simulation systems. Benefits of choosing GSE's simulation solution is two-fold: first, it provides employees with a safe environment to conduct comprehensive training for start-up, shutdown, plant upset and normal operational conditions; GSE's simulation solution also provides an innovative testing zone for future engineering analysis for plant optimization and virtual commissioning.

"GSE Solutions is proud to support this customer with our industry leading CCGT simulation technology and expertise," said Kyle Loudermilk, President and CEO of GSE Solutions. Loudermilk continued, "With our shared common desire to make a positive impact on the world by implementing new solutions to accelerate the transition to a carbon-neutral economy, this project is a significant win for the customer and GSE. This is a terrific example of GSE Solutions supporting decarbonization and the stabilization of the power supply with clean energy."

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS
We are visionaries, and the solutions we create now will be at the forefront of the power industry. GSE Solutions leverages five decades of proven industry experience to provide unique and essential engineering and workforce solutions, services and products focused on performance optimization, regulatory compliance, simulation, training, and staffing for customers worldwide. As one of the largest independent companies serving the clean energy sector of nuclear power and adjacent industries, our solutions support the future of clean energy production and overall decarbonization initiatives of the power industry. For additional information about GSE Solutions, go to: www.gses.com.

Media Contact
Sunny DeMattio, GSE Solutions
[email protected]
P: +1 410.970.7931

Investor Contact
Lytham Partners
Adam Lowensteiner, Vice President
(646) 829-9702
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA30438&sd=2021-07-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gse-solutions-to-deliver-simulation-solution-for-global-energy-utility-based-in-saudi-arabia-301323899.html

SOURCE GSE Systems, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA30438&Transmission_Id=202107010900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA30438&DateId=20210701
