Global Industrial Company Named to Modern Distribution Management's 2021 Top Distributors List

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Recognized as a Top 10 MRO Industrial Distributor and Top 25 Industrial & Construction Distributor

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Global Industrial Company (

NYSE:GIC, Financial), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced that it has been recognized on Modern Distribution Management's 2021 Top Distributors list, as a top 10 MRO industrial distributor and top 25 industrial and construction distributor. In 2020, the Company reported over $1 billion in sales. The annual list ranks the Top 150 North American industrial, construction and commercial product distribution companies.

Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer of Global Industrial Company, said, "We're honored to be named a 2021 Top Distributor. This is a testament to the efforts of all of our associates and their focus on our customers. Our ACE (Accelerating the Customer Experience) strategy and industry-leading and easy-to-use B2B ecommerce platform with its B2C-like experience, continues to propel us forward in engaging the customer. We're grateful to be recognized on this prestigious list and congratulate those who have also been recognized."

Selection to the annual list is based solely on revenue factors across 16 discrete product category sectors, as well as the overall wholesale distribution industry. "While 2020 was a difficult year, it also highlighted the critical role distributors play in keeping the U.S. economy running," says Elizabeth Galentine, MDM editor-in-chief. "Top distributors, such as Global Industrial, continued to innovate, problem-solve and persevere."

About Global Industrial Company
Global Industrial Company (

NYSE:GIC, Financial), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added industrial distributor. For more than 70 years Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We can supply that®."

About Modern Distribution Management (MDM)

Modern Distribution Management is a market research and media company that provides business intelligence resources to wholesale distribution executives and industrial product marketers. Since 1967, MDM has been the definitive resource for distribution management best practices, benchmarking, trends and business intelligence through its market research, analytics, publishing and conferences.

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Any such statements that are not historical facts are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance.

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi/ Ryan Golden
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
[email protected]/ [email protected]

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653821/Global-Industrial-Company-Named-to-Modern-Distribution-Managements-2021-Top-Distributors-List

img.ashx?id=653821

