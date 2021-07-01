Medivir appoints Malene Jensen as VP Clinical Development

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) announced today it has appointed Malene Jensen as Vice President Clinical Development. She will assume her role as VP Clinical Development after the summer, at the latest October 1, 2021. Malene Jensen will also join the company's executive team.

Malene Jensen has held various leadership positions within Clinical Development in the pharmaceutical industry for the past 15 years, including at AstraZeneca, Affibody and most recently as Director Global Clinical Development at Sedana Medical. She holds a PhD in Clinical Neuroscience from Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm.

"We are pleased to welcome Malene and her vast clinical development experience to Medivir. Malene will focus on the clinical trials with our key program, MIV-818, and she will be a valuable member of the management team," said Magnus Christensen, Interim CEO of Medivir.

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of MIV-818, a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects.Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

