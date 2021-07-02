Logo
ARC Document Solutions to Report Second Quarter Results on August 3, 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (

NYSE:ARC, Financial) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 2 P.M. Pacific Time (5 P.M. Eastern Time). The Company's related press release will also be issued on August 3, 2021, after the market close.arc.png

To access the live audio call, dial (833) 968-2212. International callers may join the conference by dialing (778) 560-2897. The conference code is 1237156 and will be required to dial in to the call. A live webcast will also be made available on the investor relations page of ARC Document Solution's website at http://ir.e-arc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the call's conclusion.

About ARC Document Solutions (

NYSE:ARC, Financial)
ARC provides a wide variety of document distribution and graphic production services to facilitate communication for professionals in the design, marketing, commercial real estate, construction and related fields. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

CONTACT:
David Stickney
VP Corporate Communications & IR
+1-925-949-5114



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653980/ARC-Document-Solutions-to-Report-Second-Quarter-Results-on-August-3-2021

img.ashx?id=653980

