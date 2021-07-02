Freedom Holding Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Freedom Holding (NAS:FRHC, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $65.77 per share and the market cap of $3.9 billion, Freedom Holding stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Freedom Holding is shown in the chart below.

Because Freedom Holding is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 82.3% over the past five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company’s financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company’s financial strength. Freedom Holding has a cash-to-debt ratio of 2.80, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Capital Markets industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Freedom Holding’s financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Freedom Holding over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Freedom Holding has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $352.6 million and earnings of $2.45 a share. Its operating margin is 56.86%, which ranks better than 85% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. Overall, the profitability of Freedom Holding is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Freedom Holding over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company’s stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Freedom Holding is 82.3%, which ranks better than 96% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 79.9%, which ranks better than 93% of the companies in Capital Markets industry.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Freedom Holding’s ROIC is 17.51 while its WACC came in at 7.15. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Freedom Holding is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Freedom Holding (NAS:FRHC, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 93% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. To learn more about Freedom Holding stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

