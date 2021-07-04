INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates AMRB, NCBS, JCS, KSU, CADE, MRLN; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Bank of Marin Bancorp. In connection with the merger, American River shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.575 shares of Bank of Marin common stock for each share of American River common stock outstanding. If you are an American River shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCBS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with County Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, County shareholders may elect to receive $37.18 in cash or 0.48 shares of Nicolet common stock, for each share of County common stock they own. County shareholder elections will be prorated to ensure the total consideration consists of approximately 20% cash and 80% Nicolet common stock. If you are a Nicolet shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Pineapple Energy, LLC. Upon closing, Communications Systems shareholders are expected to initially hold approximately 37% of the total shares of the combined company, which is expected to decrease over time. If you are a Communications Systems shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to the sale of the company. If you are a Kansas City shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale BancorpSouth Bank. Under the terms of the merger, Cadence shareholders will receive 0.70 shares of BancorpSouth stock for each share of Cadence they own. The agreement also allows for a one-time special cash dividend to Cadence shareholders of $1.25 per share. If you are a Cadence shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to HPS Investment Partners LLC for $23.50 per share. If you are a Marlin Business shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

