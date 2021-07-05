G-Resources Group Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Possible Value Trap

The stock of G-Resources Group (OTCPK:GGPXF, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $0.41 per share and the market cap of $175.3 million, G-Resources Group stock appears to be possible value trap. GF Value for G-Resources Group is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that G-Resources Group stock might be a value trap is because

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. G-Resources Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 19167.78, which is better than 100% of the companies in Asset Management industry. The overall financial strength of G-Resources Group is 9 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of G-Resources Group is strong. This is the debt and cash of G-Resources Group over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. G-Resources Group has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $54.2 million and earnings of $0.162 a share. Its operating margin is 80.68%, which ranks better than 85% of the companies in Asset Management industry. Overall, the profitability of G-Resources Group is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of G-Resources Group over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company’s stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of G-Resources Group is 21.3%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in Asset Management industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 27.1%, which ranks better than 77% of the companies in Asset Management industry.

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, G-Resources Group’s ROIC was 8.29, while its WACC came in at 9.50. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of G-Resources Group is shown below:

In summary, G-Resources Group (OTCPK:GGPXF, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 77% of the companies in Asset Management industry. To learn more about G-Resources Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

