Ono Pharmaceutical Co Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Ono Pharmaceutical Co (OTCPK:OPHLY, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $7.48 per share and the market cap of $11.2 billion, Ono Pharmaceutical Co stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Ono Pharmaceutical Co is shown in the chart below.

Because Ono Pharmaceutical Co is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 7% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 7.77% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company’s financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company’s financial strength. Ono Pharmaceutical Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 11.60, which ranks better than 77% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Ono Pharmaceutical Co’s financial strength as 8 out of 10, suggesting strong balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Ono Pharmaceutical Co over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Ono Pharmaceutical Co has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.9 billion and earnings of $0.476 a share. Its operating margin is 31.79%, which ranks better than 95% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Overall, the profitability of Ono Pharmaceutical Co is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Ono Pharmaceutical Co over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Ono Pharmaceutical Co is 7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.4%, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Ono Pharmaceutical Co’s ROIC is 13.15 while its WACC came in at 5.39. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Ono Pharmaceutical Co is shown below:

In summary, Ono Pharmaceutical Co (OTCPK:OPHLY, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 71% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. To learn more about Ono Pharmaceutical Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

