Bottomline Think Green Award Presented to Parcelforce Worldwide

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Leading UK package delivery provider automates Direct Debit process, reducing environmental impact and reducing costs of customer onboarding

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline ( EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today named Parcelforce Worldwide as the 2021 recipient of the Bottomline Think Green award. The award, first given in 2009, recognizes organizations that use Bottomline technology solutions to drive environmentally-friendly and sustainable business practices.

Parcelforce adopted Bottomline’s PT-X Direct Debit Management to replace its manual Direct Debit scheduled payment permissions process with an automated system. Automating Direct Debit supports Parcelforce as a more responsible business, reducing costs of customer onboarding and the chance of errors by eliminating the need to manually rekey authorization details.

“Adopting Bottomline’s Direct Debit Management solution directly supports our commitment to continuous sustainability practices across our business processes,” said James Treble, Business Analyst, Parcelforce Worldwide. “We’ve also significantly accelerated the revenue collection process from new parcel customers. We’ve reduced the time it takes to receive payment from customers from 13 days to 5 days.”

“This past year highlighted the vital role that companies like Parcelforce play in our everyday lives,” said Rob Eberle, CEO, Bottomline. “Parcelforce’s efforts to make everyday business payments simple, smart and secure comes with the added benefit of supporting their work to minimize adverse environmental impacts wherever possible. We’re delighted to serve them as customer and honored to recognize their sustainability commitment.”

Bottomline is a leading Direct Debit payments bureau, approved by Bacs and regulated by the FCA. PTX Direct Debit Management offers a simple, compliant and secure Direct Debit processing solution to manage the collection of recurring payments from customers or members. Outsourcing Direct Debits to Bottomline’s cloud-based solution removes risk and the complexity of remaining compliant, while enabling collections to be made in full, on time, every time.

About Parcelforce Worldwide
Committed to providing a great British delivery experience
Parcelforce Worldwide provides express parcel delivery across the UK and worldwide covering B2B, B2C and C2C market segments. Parcelforce Worldwide is committed to developing services to meet the changing demands of businesses, online retailers and their customers. Parcelforce Worldwide offers a full range of services which can be accessed online at www.parcelforce.com or through our 54 depots and over 11,500 Post Office® branches across the UK.

About Bottomline
Bottomline ( EPAY) makes complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

Media Contacts:
John Stevens
Bottomline
[email protected]
(978) 914-0735

Jacqueline Powell
Bottomline
[email protected]
0044 7894256448

