Vobile Group Limited Names Masaaki Matsuzawa President Of Strategy And Investments; Serving As An Executive Director On The Board

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vobile Group Limited (SEHK: 3738 ; OTCQX: VOBIF), a global leader in SaaS services for online video content protection and monetization, announced today that Masaaki Matsuzawa, a media and investment banking executive with a career spanning 20 years at the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Goldman Sachs, has been named President of Strategy and Investments. Additionally, he has been elected to the Board of Directors, serving as an Executive Director. He will be leading Vobile's global strategy, investments, capital markets and investor relations functions.

"We are operating in an exciting and rapidly evolving media and technology landscape. As we continue to develop innovative solutions and invest in strategic growth opportunities around the world, I'm thrilled to welcome Masaaki to our team," said Yangbin Wang, Chairman and CEO of Vobile. "Masaaki's unique track record in media, strategy and corporate finance is a great fit for Vobile. His experiences leading corporate strategy and driving growth at the NBA, as well as advising corporations on M&A and financings during his time at Goldman Sachs, will help Vobile accelerate its growth and strengthen our position as a leading global player committed to our culture, clients and shareholders."

Matsuzawa stated, "It's a privilege to join the Vobile team at such a unique time in the industry. New business models and technologies are creating exciting opportunities for content creators, content owners and distribution platforms. The market opportunities for innovative solution providers are tremendous. I look forward to working with the team to capitalize on these opportunities and help drive the company forward."

Matsuzawa joins Vobile from the NBA, where he was most recently Senior Vice President of Global Strategy, and Chief Strategy Officer for NBA China. During his 7-year tenure at the NBA where he was based in Beijing and Hong Kong, he helped take NBA China to new heights and helped the global business drive innovation by leading the development and execution of key strategic investments in areas such as digital content, social media, ecommerce, gaming, eSports, data strategy and youth development.

Prior to the NBA, Matsuzawa was a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, where he was an investment banker for over 13 years in New York and Hong Kong, specializing in mergers, acquisitions and financings. While at Goldman Sachs, he held a number of leadership roles such as Chief Operating Officer of the Asia Mergers & Acquisitions Group as well as the Co-Head of the Asia Industrial Investment Banking Group. He started his career at Goldman Sachs as a Summer Associate in 2000.

Matsuzawa graduated with an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and a BA from Washington University in St. Louis.

Vobile is a worldwide leader in SaaS services for online video content protection and monetization. Its best-in-class SaaS platforms are widely used by movie studios, television networks and record labels, enabling effective content protection for rightsholders and accelerating their revenue growth in online distribution. Vobile has global operations in the United States, China, Japan and Australia.

