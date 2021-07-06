FB Financial Corporation Announces 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Call

FB Financial Corporation (“FB Financial” or “the Company”) ( NYSE:FBK, Financial) announced today that it will release its 2021 second quarter results of operations on Monday, July 19, 2021, after the close of the market. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, to discuss its second quarter results of operations. For investors or analysts who want to attend the call, the listen only dial-in number is 888-317-6003, confirmation code 0546377.

A live online broadcast of FB Financial’s conference call will also begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at FBK+2Q21+Webcast. An online replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends for 12 months. A telephone replay will begin approximately two hours after the call ends and will be available for seven days. To listen to the telephone playback, please dial 877-344-7579, confirmation code 10158064.

About FB Financial Corporation

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered community bank, with 82 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Alabama, Southern Kentucky and North Georgia, and a national mortgage business with offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $11.9 billion in total assets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005515/en/