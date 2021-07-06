Yandex Self-Driving Group and Grubhub Partner for Robot Delivery on US College Campuses

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Yandex Self-Driving Group and Grubhub Partner for Robot Delivery on US College Campuses

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Yandex autonomous delivery robots will expand Grubhub's delivery capabilities, including in campus areas only accessible by foot

MOSCOW and AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Yandex Self-Driving Group (NASDAQ:YNDX)(

MOEX:YNDX, Financial), a leading autonomous vehicles developer, today announced a multi-year partnership with Grubhub, the leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery platform on college campuses. The partnership between Grubhub and Yandex SDG will create faster and more cost-effective deliveries on college campuses in the United States.

Yandex autonomous delivery robots will join Grubhub's robust food delivery platform built specifically for life on campus. Grubhub partners with more than 250 college campuses across the US, giving students the ability to integrate meal plans directly into their Grubhub account and access restaurants both on and off campus for delivery and pickup. Grubhub and Yandex SDG will be rolling out delivery by autonomous robots at select campuses later this fall.

"We chose to partner with Grubhub for campus delivery because of Grubhub's unparalleled reach into college campuses across the United States, as well as the flexibility and strength of their ordering platform. We are delighted to deploy dozens of our rovers, taking the next step in actively commercializing our self-driving technology in different markets across the globe,'' said Dmitry Polishchuk, CEO of Yandex Self-Driving Group.

"Together with Yandex, we're changing the way college students experience food delivery," said Brian Madigan, vice president of corporate and campus partners at Grubhub. "We're excited to offer these cost-effective, scalable and quick food ordering and delivery capabilities to colleges and universities across the country that are looking to adapt to students' unique dining needs. While college campuses are notoriously difficult for cars to navigate, specifically as it relates to food delivery, Yandex robots easily access parts of campuses that vehicles cannot - effectively removing a major hurdle universities face when implementing new technology."

Yandex autonomous delivery robots can navigate pavements, pedestrian areas and crosswalks, and reach campus areas not accessible by car. Such functionality enables the robots to handle delivery tasks traditionally performed with human guidance and provides efficient last-mile logistics automation. Robotic delivery service offered by Yandex SDG is fully integrated into the Grubhub app and is quite easy. As the rover approaches its final destination, the diner will receive a push notification. Getting a meal is as simple as opening the rover's hatch via the Grubhub app.

Yandex delivery robots are built on the same state-of-art self-driving technology stack as the company's autonomous cars. They can operate in broad daylight and at night-time, in moderate snowfall and rain, as well as in controlled and uncontrolled pedestrian crossing scenarios. Since late 2020, Yandex rovers have been operating commercially in Russia, delivering thousands of orders from restaurants and grocery stores via the food delivery platform Yandex.Eats and the Yandex.Lavka express grocery delivery platform. Since April 2021, Yandex rovers have also been delivering orders from local restaurants in Ann Arbor, MI.

"As we looked for a robot delivery partner, we recognized that we not only needed best-in-class technology, but the resources and scale to meet the unique demands of our campus clients," said Sean Ir, director of strategic partnerships at Grubhub. "Yandex was the clear choice, and together we will serve colleges and universities across the country better than ever before."

About Yandex Self-Driving Group

Yandex has been developing its proprietary self-driving technology since 2017. As of today, Yandex's autonomous vehicle fleet has 170 cars, which have driven over seven million autonomous miles on public roads in various weather and road conditions in three countries - Russia, Israel and the United States. The maturity of the technology as well as the accumulated real-world mileage makes Yandex one of the leading developers of self-driving technology globally.

Since late 2019, the company has also been developing its own delivery robots. Based on the same self-driving technology as its autonomous vehicles, these rovers are built to deliver small and medium-sized packages. Yandex robots are already delivering orders from shops and restaurants to customers in Russia and the United States.

More information on Yandex Self-Driving Group can be found at %3Cu%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fsdg.yandex.com%2F%3C%2Fu%3E

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat %3Cu%3ETakeaway.com%3C%2Fu%3E (JET, TKWY, GRUB), a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 33 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 300,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Yulia Gerasimova
Phone: +7 495 974-35-38
E-mail: [email protected]

Media Relations
Yulia Shveyko
Phone: +7 495 739-70-00
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE: Yandex N.V.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654395/Yandex-Self-Driving-Group-and-Grubhub-Partner-for-Robot-Delivery-on-US-College-Campuses

img.ashx?id=654395

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment