Yandex Self-Driving Group and Grubhub Partner for Robot Delivery on US College Campuses

Yandex autonomous delivery robots will expand Grubhub's delivery capabilities, including in campus areas only accessible by foot

MOSCOW and AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Yandex Self-Driving Group (NASDAQ:YNDX)( MOEX:YNDX, Financial), a leading autonomous vehicles developer, today announced a multi-year partnership with Grubhub, the leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery platform on college campuses. The partnership between Grubhub and Yandex SDG will create faster and more cost-effective deliveries on college campuses in the United States.

Yandex autonomous delivery robots will join Grubhub's robust food delivery platform built specifically for life on campus. Grubhub partners with more than 250 college campuses across the US, giving students the ability to integrate meal plans directly into their Grubhub account and access restaurants both on and off campus for delivery and pickup. Grubhub and Yandex SDG will be rolling out delivery by autonomous robots at select campuses later this fall.

"We chose to partner with Grubhub for campus delivery because of Grubhub's unparalleled reach into college campuses across the United States, as well as the flexibility and strength of their ordering platform. We are delighted to deploy dozens of our rovers, taking the next step in actively commercializing our self-driving technology in different markets across the globe,'' said Dmitry Polishchuk, CEO of Yandex Self-Driving Group.

"Together with Yandex, we're changing the way college students experience food delivery," said Brian Madigan, vice president of corporate and campus partners at Grubhub. "We're excited to offer these cost-effective, scalable and quick food ordering and delivery capabilities to colleges and universities across the country that are looking to adapt to students' unique dining needs. While college campuses are notoriously difficult for cars to navigate, specifically as it relates to food delivery, Yandex robots easily access parts of campuses that vehicles cannot - effectively removing a major hurdle universities face when implementing new technology."

Yandex autonomous delivery robots can navigate pavements, pedestrian areas and crosswalks, and reach campus areas not accessible by car. Such functionality enables the robots to handle delivery tasks traditionally performed with human guidance and provides efficient last-mile logistics automation. Robotic delivery service offered by Yandex SDG is fully integrated into the Grubhub app and is quite easy. As the rover approaches its final destination, the diner will receive a push notification. Getting a meal is as simple as opening the rover's hatch via the Grubhub app.

Yandex delivery robots are built on the same state-of-art self-driving technology stack as the company's autonomous cars. They can operate in broad daylight and at night-time, in moderate snowfall and rain, as well as in controlled and uncontrolled pedestrian crossing scenarios. Since late 2020, Yandex rovers have been operating commercially in Russia, delivering thousands of orders from restaurants and grocery stores via the food delivery platform Yandex.Eats and the Yandex.Lavka express grocery delivery platform. Since April 2021, Yandex rovers have also been delivering orders from local restaurants in Ann Arbor, MI.

"As we looked for a robot delivery partner, we recognized that we not only needed best-in-class technology, but the resources and scale to meet the unique demands of our campus clients," said Sean Ir, director of strategic partnerships at Grubhub. "Yandex was the clear choice, and together we will serve colleges and universities across the country better than ever before."

About Yandex Self-Driving Group

Yandex has been developing its proprietary self-driving technology since 2017. As of today, Yandex's autonomous vehicle fleet has 170 cars, which have driven over seven million autonomous miles on public roads in various weather and road conditions in three countries - Russia, Israel and the United States. The maturity of the technology as well as the accumulated real-world mileage makes Yandex one of the leading developers of self-driving technology globally.

Since late 2019, the company has also been developing its own delivery robots. Based on the same self-driving technology as its autonomous vehicles, these rovers are built to deliver small and medium-sized packages. Yandex robots are already delivering orders from shops and restaurants to customers in Russia and the United States.

More information on Yandex Self-Driving Group can be found at %3Cu%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fsdg.yandex.com%2F%3C%2Fu%3E

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat %3Cu%3ETakeaway.com%3C%2Fu%3E (JET, TKWY, GRUB), a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 33 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 300,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

