Is It the Right Time to Invest in European Stocks?

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Is It the Right Time to Invest in European Stocks?

European stocks have underperformed their US counterparts for a long time, but the tide seems to be changing

Author's Avatar
Dilantha De Silva
Jul 06, 2021

Summary

  • European stocks have underperformed both U.S. and Chinese stocks in the last decade.
  • The macroeconomic outlook is finally changing for the better.
  • There are many reasons why investors should gain exposure to cheaply valued European stocks.
Article's Main Image

As Europe recovers from the pandemic and Brexit-related challenges, global investors' wariness about investing in the region is settling down. European stocks have lagged their U.S. and Chinese counterparts for a long time due to social and political issues and a delay in vaccine rollouts. However, now that Europe is settling down following the 2020 disturbances, equities appear quite cheap, with various options to invest in. This is in complete contrast to the situation in the United States, where stocks have already reached all-time highs following the market crash in early 2020.

Post-recession outlook for European equities

Following a weak start to the year due to ongoing lockdown measures, recent economic data from the eurozone suggests the recovery is gaining momentum. According to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (

GS, Financial), the majority of U.S. and Asian investors are putting some of their investable assets into European stocks due to cheap valuations. The economy is expected to enter a new phase of policy support in a post-pandemic environment, which will likely result in near-ideal conditions for European equity markets in the coming months. The majority of investment banks expect European stocks to outperform their U.S. counterparts for the rest of the year and well into 2022 based on current market trends.

Commenting on the growth in business activity, head of European equity strategy at Société Générale (

XPAR:GLE, Financial) Roland Kaloyan said:

We are still seeing a reactivation of European economies, and earnings this quarter are going to be great, with strong base effects given the weak position we were in this time last year.”

Purchasing Managers' Index readings in the eurozone hit new highs in June, indicating rapid expansion in business activity across the region, prompting foreign investors to become the largest owners of European equities. According to FactSet, companies included in the Stoxx 600 index are expected to report aggregate earnings growth of more than 50% in 2021 compared to the previous year. As a result, analysts at Morgan Stanley (

MS, Financial) project Europe will beat all major regions from a stock market performance perspective this year. In a research note to clients, the analysts wrote:

We think there is a good chance that Europe outperforms all major regions this year for the first time in a calendar year since 2000.”

Commenting on this trend, Chief European Equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, Graham Secker, said:

With global investors structurally underweight Europe, there is ample scope for the recent run of inflows, which should be counted in weeks rather than months, to persist for considerably longer if the investment narrative remains attractive.”

According to Barclays PLC (

BCS, Financial), the delayed reopening will benefit the region in the second half of the year as the focus will shift from curbing the spread of the pandemic to achieving real economic growth. In a recent note to clients, Emmanuel Cau, Barclays' head of European equity strategy, wrote:

We believe the region’s positive economic momentum could carry on into 2022, as the private sector is eager to spend, banks emerge from the crisis in good shape and the fiscal stance is firmly pro-growth.”

Many institutional investors are turning bullish on European stocks, which is good news for this asset class as fund flows are likely to gain some momentum due to these positive remarks.

Sectors to look out for

The health crisis has forced companies in every corner of the world to shift the way they operate, and it is already evident that companies willing to make the necessary changes are likely to emerge as winners in the long run. In any case, the market performance will be heavily influenced by fiscal policy measures as well as the changing macroeconomic conditions.

Commenting on which sectors will benefit, UBS Chief European Economist Reinhard Cluse said in a recent interview:

So the next three years I think is when we are likely to see the biggest payoff in terms of real economic activity, support for company earnings, particularly in sectors that have benefited from the recovery fund. These will be the capital goods space, utility companies, the auto companies, and also the telecom providers. In these sectors, we would expect the most meaningful payoff.”

Currently, value stocks are considered cheap and are likely to gain from a revival in the economy. Growth investors, on the other hand, have the opportunity to focus on the fast-growing tech space in Europe that is largely untouched by global investors. According to analysts at BNP Paribas SA (

BNPQF, Financial), European banks, basic resources, autos and the energy industry should be prioritized by value investors when searching for attractive bets. European bond yields are already turning a corner to move higher, which paints a promising outlook for banks in this region.

Commenting on merger and acquisition deals executed by several European banks to increase their profitability, David Tomas, portfolio manager at Andbank Wealth Management, said:

The tide is already high for the banking sector and all banks are up there, so now it’s a matter of being selective. Some banks will benefit from M&A.”

According to Frédérique Carrier, head of investment strategy at RBC Wealth Management, when bond yields rise, European stocks often gain because they are more exposed to the sectors that benefit from higher yields. Commenting on this, Carrier said in a recent interview:

Europe is a global leader in industries geared towards the green economy, ranging from renewables operators and green transportation to electrification and industrial automation. Companies in the financials sector remain attractively valued, in our view, and are seeing positive consensus earnings revisions.”

The recovery of the economy will be a catalyst of growth for the e-commerce industry, luxury fashion industry and the cosmetics sector. The global luxury fashion market is already rebounding to pre-recession levels. Europe is widely considered the largest market for this industry, which makes it an ideal investment choice for growth investors looking for international exposure. The travel and leisure sector is also worth monitoring, but investors need to account for the possibility that travel will not recover to pre-recession levels even after the vaccination program is fully completed because of international travel restrictions and a fear among travelers that the pandemic might make a few more waves before coming to an end.

Takeaway

There is reasonable evidence to suggest European equities will deliver strong returns in the coming years. The macroeconomic environment is finally improving, valuations are attractive, earnings revisions are trending in the right direction and European governments are continuing to pump money into the economy. With this backdrop, investing in European stocks today seems a good bet on the recovery of the global economy.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment