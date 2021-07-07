Voyager Digital to Lead Cryptocurrency Education for Pro Football Players

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Voyager Digital to Lead Cryptocurrency Education for Pro Football Players

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021

Voyager Named the Official Crypto Partner for the Inaugural Players Symposium

Invitation-only Event Focuses on Wealth-building Strategies Across Financial, Entrepreneurial, and Marketing Industries for Professional Athletes

CSE: VYGR
OTCQB: VYGVF
Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), the fastest growing, major US platform for cryptocurrency investing and trading, announced today it is the official cryptocurrency partner for the inaugural Players Symposium held in Las Vegas July 7-9, 2021. The symposium, designed by Subnation Media and Seiler Financial Education Consultants, will host 100 NFL players.

"Voyager is proud to support the first annual Players Symposium to help educate professional athletes about cryptocurrency, which is one of today's most effective tools for building wealth," said Steve Ehrlich, CEO of Voyager. "We believe in the power of crypto. It plays an important role in long-term financial goals and is a new asset class individuals can have as a way to diversify their portfolios. We're excited to share our crypto knowledge at the symposium. Athletes are continually presented with business opportunities, and it's essential for them to be equipped with the best resources to make financial decisions."

The Players Symposium is created for professional athletes to enhance their financial education by exploring wealth-building strategies across various industries, including finance, crypto, real estate, personal branding, entrepreneurship, esports, and marketing. The symposium consists of panels, speaking sessions, and networking events over three days.

"Professional athletes are constantly involved in off-field business ventures, from launching esports teams and wellness companies, to requesting their salaries in crypto," said Doug Scott, Co-Founder and Chief Managing Director of Subnation. "We organized the symposium as a way to expose professional athletes to key thought leaders across industries. We're excited to have Voyager as our official crypto partner for the Players Symposium, and for their experts to share knowledge on how crypto will continue making waves in the sports world."

Steve Ehrlich will be presenting at the symposium with NASCAR Driver Landon Cassill. Voyager partnered with Cassill in June to sponsor him and his race car, paid fully in cryptocurrencies, for the 2021 Xfinity Series. Cassill has been investing in crypto for many years and brings his expertise to the symposium as both a professional athlete and a longtime investor in cryptocurrency.

Other speakers and guests at the symposium include the Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who recently launched his own esports team and lifestyle brand, Trench Made Gaming. Additionally, Los Angeles Chargers Running Back and Gridiron Gaming Group Founder Austin Ekeler will discuss the rapidly growing business of gaming and esports.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.
Voyager Digital Ltd. is a publicly traded holding company whose subsidiaries operate a crypto-asset platform that provides retail and institutional investors with a seamless solution to trade crypto assets. The Voyager platform provides customers with competitive price execution through its smart order router and a custody solution on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent, and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.comfor more information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

favicon.png?sn=VA34457&sd=2021-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voyager-digital-to-lead-cryptocurrency-education-for-pro-football-players-301326781.html

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA34457&Transmission_Id=202107070800PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA34457&DateId=20210707
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment