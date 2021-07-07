Support.com Joins Russell Microcap Index

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, today announced that as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes, Support.com had been selected to join the Russell Microcap® Index, effective on June 28, 2021, according to the FTSE Russell website.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"Our inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index represents an important milestone for the continued evolution of the company," said Lance Rosenzweig, CEO of Support.com. "We appreciate the added visibility this recognition brings within the broader investment community."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website .

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) is a leading provider of customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. For more than twenty years, the company has achieved stellar results for global enterprise clients and top-tier businesses. Support.com's proven, omnichannel solutions have been specifically designed and optimized for the homesourcingSM environment, resulting in industry-leading NPS scores and first call resolution rates. The company efficiently meets changing client needs through its highly scalable, global network of home-based employees and secure, proprietary, cloud-based platforms. For more information, please visit www.support.com.

Support.com, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. For more information, visit http://www.support.com/about-us/careers.

© 2021 Support.com, Inc. All rights reserved. Support.com and the Support.com logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Support.com, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements relating to the anticipated benefits of being added to the Russell Microcap Index. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and information that involve a number of uncertainties and risks that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, our ability to maintain our membership in the Russell Microcap Index, our ability to retain and grow major programs, our ability to expand and diversify our customer base, our ability to maintain and grow revenue, any acquisitions we may make, including integrating acquired companies with our existing businesses and our ability to achieve the benefits, growth prospects and synergies expected by such acquisitions, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, our ability to manage our workforce, our ability to operate in markets that are subject to extensive regulations, such as support for home security systems, our ability to control expenses and achieve desired margins, our ability to maintain or improve gross margin, our dependence on a small number of customers and partners, our ability to attract, train and retain talented employees, potential intellectual property, class action or other litigation, fluctuations in government laws and regulations, our ability to utilize and realize the value of our net operating loss carryforwards and how they could be substantially limited or permanently impaired, given our current market capitalization and cash position, our ability to execute the cost reduction program involving the planned actions on the expected schedule, our ability to achieve the cost savings expected in connection with the cost reduction plan, the ultimate effect of any such cost reductions on our financial results, any expenses or reputational damage associated with resolving customer warranty and/or indemnification claims; and our ability to manage the effects of the cost reduction plan on our workforce and other operations. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Jacob Moelter

[email protected]

SOURCE: Support.com, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/654463/Supportcom-Joins-Russell-Microcap-Index



