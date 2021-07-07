Marketing Worldwide Corporation Provides Corporate Update

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the Company', is pleased to announce three major corporate updates to the shareholders.

Marketing Worldwide recently hosted a majority shareholder meeting where the new management and leadership team was elected. At the same time the official transfer agent was changed from 'Continental Stock Transfer' to ‘Issuer Direct.' The Company is pleased to report that all associated fees for this action have been paid in full and ‘Issuer Direct' has been working hard for the benefit of the Company.

Additionally, the Company approved moving the domestication of Marketing Worldwide to the State of Wyoming with the intentions of dissolving the Delaware entity. Future State filings, amendments, and documentation should appear in those respective States as they continue to be processed under the direction of corporate legal counsel.

Lastly, an internal audit and review of the share structure has taken place over the last week. The Company will be cancelling 7.4 billion shares from the authorized share count during the Wyoming relocation per the approved ‘Board Resolution MW07.06.2021'. The new authorized share total will be 3.5 billion shares of common stock, reduced from the former 10.9 billion shares.

Jason Schlenk, the newly appointed CEO of Marketing Worldwide said, "I am thrilled to see how far we have come in a short period of time, and that we are efficiently executing to achieve a number of short-term milestones." Mr. Schlenk continued, "I have already submitted my application to OTC Markets for subscription services over a week ago, and look forward to seeing any updates or requests for more information as they deem appropriate. Obviously, our goal of getting back to a pink current standing is of priority importance, and I thank everyone for their continued support."

Contact Information:

Twitter: @MWWCOfficial

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.marketingworldwide.co

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Marketing Worldwide Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/654467/Marketing-Worldwide-Corporation-Provides-Corporate-Update



