Nature's Sunshine Appoints Tariq H. Hassan to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LEHI, Utah, July 7, 2021

LEHI, Utah, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nature's Sunshine) (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company engaged in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products, has appointed Tariq H. Hassan to its board of directors effective July 1, 2021. Hassan will serve on the Audit Committee. Nature's Sunshine's board will now consist of nine directors with eight serving as independent directors.

Natures_Sunshine_Logo.jpg

Hassan brings over 25 years of senior management experience, in global brand strategy, communication, innovation and insights at several leading international companies. He currently serves as the Chief Marketing Officer at Petco, leading a team of over 200 to modernize the brand and improve customer experience. At Petco, Hassan was instrumental in stemming a two-year decline, driving 11 quarters of consecutive growth and increasing e-commerce by over 20%.

Prior to Petco, Hassan was a Senior Vice President at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he served as both the Head Enterprise Brand, Insights and Creative Services and the Head of Global Wealth Management Marketing. As part of this, Hassan led marketing across retail, commercial banking and wealth management in 17 key markets. He also drove the Merrill Edge growth program, delivering a 20% YOY increase, to more than $125BB assets under management and 2MM clients.

Hassan also previously served in various global leadership roles with Hewlett Packard and Omnicom. He began his career in advertising, progressing through international assignments with D'Arcy, Leo Burnett and FCB before helping found Element79 Partners, the largest advertising agency start-up in U.S. history.

"Tariq is a proven executive with extensive experience implementing effective growth strategies for global brands," said Terrence Moorehead, President and CEO of Nature's Sunshine. "We believe Tariq's wealth of knowledge in consumer marketing and digital implementation will be invaluable in assisting our efforts as we continue the transformation of our business. We look forward to his contributions to the board."

Commenting on his appointment, Hassan stated: "Nature's Sunshine has built a unique platform dedicated to providing their consultants and consumers the highest-quality nutritional supplements and personal care products. Having successfully created and led growth strategies for multinational companies throughout my career, I look forward to leveraging my expertise to collaborate with the board and management team as we continue implementing the company's five-point strategy for sustained growth."

Hassan holds a Master of Science in Business Administration & Integrated Marketing Communications from Northwestern University, Chicago. He also earned an HBA in Political Science & Philosophy from the University of Ontario, Canada. Notably, he also completed the Executive Management Program as part of Omnicom University at Babson College, Massachusetts.

About Nature's Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Contact:

Porter Novelli

Caroline Bitter

415-825-2348

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA35396&sd=2021-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natures-sunshine-appoints-tariq-h-hassan-to-board-of-directors-301327235.html

SOURCE Nature’s Sunshine Products

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA35396&Transmission_Id=202107071407PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA35396&DateId=20210707
