Regeneron to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 5, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., July 7, 2021

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open. The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time that day.

Conference Call Information
To access this call, dial (888) 660-6127 (U.S.) or (973) 890-8355 (International), conference ID 9098036. A link to the webcast may be accessed from the 'Investors and Media' page of Regeneron's website at https://investor.regeneron.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Regeneron
Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune®, which uses unique genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Justin Holko
914.847.7786
[email protected]

Media
Alexandra Bowie
202.213.1643
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY33669&sd=2021-07-07 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regeneron-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-and-operating-results-and-host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-august-5-2021-301326848.html

SOURCE Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

