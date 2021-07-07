Logo
New Mountain Finance Corporation Schedules its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Dividend Announcement

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC) (“NMFC” or “the Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Additionally, at that time, the Company will announce its third quarter 2021 dividend. The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 am (Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

During the conference call, the Company’s officers will review the second quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to the start time.
Domestic: +1 (877) 443-9109
International: +1 (412) 317-1082

Conference Call Playback

Domestic: +1 (877) 344-7529
International: +1 (412) 317-0088
Passcode: 10158263

The playback can be accessed one hour after the end of the conference call through August 5, 2022 at 9:00 am (Eastern Time).

Webcast

The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.newmountainfinance.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. Following the call, you may access a replay of the event via audio webcast on its website.

ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified and externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. The Company’s first lien debt may include traditional first lien senior secured loans or unitranche loans. Unitranche loans combine characteristics of traditional first lien senior secured loans as well as second lien and subordinated loans. Unitranche loans will expose the Company to the risks associated with second lien and subordinated loans to the extent it invests in the “last out” tranche. In some cases, the investments may also include small equity interests. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its Investment Adviser, New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C., which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. More information about New Mountain Finance Corporation can be found on the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.newmountainfinance.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may contain “forward-looking statements”, which relate to our future operations, future performance or our financial condition. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant volatility on our business, portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or factors that are beyond our control. New Mountain Finance Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this press release.

