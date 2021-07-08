Logo
Crossroads Systems Releases Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Shareholder Letter

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, July 8, 2021

DALLAS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: CRSS) ("Crossroads" or the "Company"), a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development, today released a letter to shareholders detailing operational and financial highlights for the fiscal second quarter 2021 ended April 30, 2021. The letter has been made available on the Crossroads Systems website here.

crossroads_systems_logo.jpg

About Crossroads Systems
Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: CRSS) is a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of Crossroads Systems, Inc. and Capital Plus Financial and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Crossroads Systems' and Capital Plus Financial's ability to implement their business strategy, and their ability to achieve or maintain profitability. The future performance of Crossroads Systems and Capital Plus Financial may be adversely affected by the following risks and uncertainties: economic changes affecting homeownership in the geographies where Capital Plus Financial conducts business, developments in lending markets that may not align with Capital Plus Financial's expectations and that may affect Capital Plus Financial's plans to grow its portfolio, variations in quarterly results, developments in litigation to which we may be a party, technological change in the industry, future capital requirements, regulatory actions or delays and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review Crossroads Systems' annual and quarterly reports. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Crossroads Systems undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.

©2020 Crossroads Systems, Inc., Crossroads and Crossroads Systems are registered trademarks of Crossroads Systems, Inc. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact:
Crossroads Systems
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover and Tom Colton
[email protected]
(949) 574-3860

favicon.png?sn=DA36248&sd=2021-07-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crossroads-systems-releases-fiscal-second-quarter-2021-shareholder-letter-301327727.html

SOURCE Crossroads Systems

