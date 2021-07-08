Binovi Focusing on eSports Athletes

eSports market expected to reach $6.82B by 2027

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) ( TSXV:VISN, Financial)(OTCQB:BNVIF), a leading provider of neuro-visual technology for cognitive performance, today discussed its focus on the eSports community and eSports athletes in their quest to improve their vision performance to up their game.

With the eSports market expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% between 2021 and 2026, and reach $6.82B by 2027, the Company expects demand from eSports athletes and fans to grow accordingly. The Binovi Platform is designed to help athletes across all sports, skill levels, and ages improve their key vision skills in the pursuit of ultimate performance. With financial rewards for skilled athletes in the eSports arena becoming increasingly significant, there is greater incentive to invest in the use of performance enhancing technologies, such as Binovi's offering.

'We're excited to see where the still-young eSports market will go and are working to establish Binovi as the premier eSports vision training solution throughout the various professional series in the United States and Canada. The COVID-19 pandemic has meant a surge in eSports viewership and an influx in spending by viewers and athletes alike, and Binovi is positioned well to capitalize on those gains,' commented Tania Archer, Interim COO.

In his article, Investors haven't missed out on the esports revolution - yet, Graham Templeton writes '[t]he esports phenomenon will only continue to grow as the number of gamers grows, and as a wide swathe of society becomes familiar with streaming technology. It will undoubtedly continue to drive billions of dollars in new revenue generation - the question is who will have taken action to position themselves to collect that revenue for themselves.'

The Binovi Platform already helps professional athletes in MLS, the NHL, MLB, NBA, and in other major sports worldwide in developing their vision skills to improve performance in-game and in life. With the announced launch of Binovi Touch Elite, a next-generation device upgraded with feedback from the Binovi community, the Company invites athletes of all stripes to test their skills in a virtual Binovi Touch experience at www.binovi.com/try-binovi-touch.

In providing a game-like environment with various skill settings to help improve skills such as hand eye coordination and reaction time, athletes of all skill levels can improve their performance in areas where their enhanced skill set has the potential of contributing to improved ranking and, potentially, increased financial rewards.

Binovi Touch Elite is currently available through Early-Bird pre-order from the company's eCommerce website for a special introductory price of $4,595 for a single unit, or as part of a Buy One, Get One 50% Off promotion at a cost of $6,892 for two devices, when purchased using promo code ELITE-EB2021. This promotion expires Thursday July 15, 2021, at 5:00pm EDT. Conditions apply.

For additional information please visit https://www.binovitouch.com

@BinoviVISN - Twitter & Instagram

About Binovi Touch

A purposeful and powerful tool for vision therapy and vision training, Binovi Touch is the result of over 30 years of experience in over 20 countries around the world on children, athletes, and seniors resolving issues from development, to performance, to rehabilitation. Building on that experience, Binovi Touch combines the fundamental qualities of the original Wayne Engineering Saccadic Fixator with innovation in almost every dimension. Using new materials and components to truly evolve an already dependable and versatile tool for the 21st century, Binovi Touch ensures both you and your athletes can get the most out of our modernized activities. Binovi Touch is controlled through the Binovi Touch app, connecting, and communicating wirelessly to provide real-time results. The new Binovi Touch app also includes a number of integrated tools and compatibility with many 3rd-party accessories. Training key vision skills like reaction time, peripheral vision, and hand-eye coordination is easier and more effective than ever with rich data and actionable results that drive insights and performance.

About Binovi Technologies Corp.

Binovi is a best-in-class neuro-visual performance platform designed to test, analyze, track, and report on individual cognitive performance. Binovi combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and unique data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 Students, Vision Care Specialists, and Sports Performance testing and training. Designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to cognitive performance, Binovi provides measurable results in less time, and with less effort. Binovi is currently used in over 20 countries.

