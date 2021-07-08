Logo
Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 3M Co, Novozymes A/S, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells American Tower Corp, The Walt Disney Co, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lenox, MA, based Investment company Renaissance Investment Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys 3M Co, Novozymes A/S, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Adobe Inc, Applied Materials Inc, sells American Tower Corp, The Walt Disney Co, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Renaissance Investment Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Renaissance Investment Group LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $391 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Renaissance Investment Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/renaissance+investment+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Renaissance Investment Group LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,002 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,464 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 63,956 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 30,229 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  5. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 54,509 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $198.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Novozymes A/S (NVZMY)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Novozymes A/S. The purchase prices were between $62.84 and $75.74, with an estimated average price of $71.28. The stock is now traded at around $74.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.98 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $112.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $86.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $604.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Renaissance Investment Group LLC. Also check out:

