Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 3M Co, Novozymes A/S, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells American Tower Corp, The Walt Disney Co, General Electric Co

Lenox, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys 3M Co, Novozymes A/S, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Adobe Inc, Applied Materials Inc, sells American Tower Corp, The Walt Disney Co, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Renaissance Investment Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Renaissance Investment Group LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $391 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,002 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,464 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 63,956 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 30,229 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 54,509 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $198.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Novozymes A/S. The purchase prices were between $62.84 and $75.74, with an estimated average price of $71.28. The stock is now traded at around $74.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.98 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $112.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $86.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $604.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.