Cephei Capital Management (Hong Kong) Ltd Buys Bilibili Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Sells TAL Education Group, Alibaba Group Holding

For the details of Cephei Capital Management (Hong Kong) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cephei+capital+management+%28hong+kong%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cephei Capital Management (Hong Kong) Ltd
- Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 695,200 shares, 73.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.74%
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 168,070 shares, 18.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 41,570 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.52%
- TAL Education Group (TAL) - 10,291 shares, 0.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.04%
Cephei Capital Management (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $108.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.45%. The holding were 168,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
Cephei Capital Management (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 132.74%. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $99.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.74%. The holding were 695,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cephei Capital Management (Hong Kong) Ltd. Also check out:
1. Cephei Capital Management (Hong Kong) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cephei Capital Management (Hong Kong) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cephei Capital Management (Hong Kong) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cephei Capital Management (Hong Kong) Ltd keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment