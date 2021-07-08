Cephei Capital Management (Hong Kong) Ltd Buys Bilibili Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Sells TAL Education Group, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: PDD,

PDD, Added Positions: BILI,

BILI, Reduced Positions: TAL, BABA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bilibili Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, sells TAL Education Group, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cephei Capital Management (Hong Kong) Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Cephei Capital Management (Hong Kong) Ltd owns 4 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cephei Capital Management (Hong Kong) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cephei+capital+management+%28hong+kong%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 695,200 shares, 73.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.74% Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 168,070 shares, 18.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 41,570 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.52% TAL Education Group (TAL) - 10,291 shares, 0.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.04%

Cephei Capital Management (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $108.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.45%. The holding were 168,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cephei Capital Management (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 132.74%. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $99.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.74%. The holding were 695,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.