Volkswagen and BMW Fined $1 Billion for Emissions Collusion

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Volkswagen and BMW Fined $1 Billion for Emissions Collusion

European Commission finds evidence of cartel activities violating antitrust rules

Author's Avatar
Graham Griffin
Jul 08, 2021

Summary

  • BMW, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Daimler all colluded on emissions reducing technology
  • Daimler receives full immunity from fines after notifying the European Commission
  • Volkswagen considering legal action against the fines
Article's Main Image

European auto giants Volkswagen AG (

XTER:VOW3, Financial) and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (XTER:BMW, Financial) have been slapped with 877.18 million euros in fines ($1.03 billion) after breaching the European Union’s antitrust rules. A total of five companies were found to have colluded on the development of nitrogen oxide cleaning systems that are outfitted on diesel vehicles.

BMW, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Daimler AG (

XTER:DAI, Financial) held meetings to remove uncertainty regarding the implementation of emissions reducing technology and avoid future market competition. Using commercially sensitive information on the AdBlue additive used to reduce emissions the companies estimated average consumption and intentionally limited its development in their vehicles despite the ability to further reduce emissions.

"But they avoided to compete on using this technology's full potential to clean better than what is required by law. So today's decision is about how legitimate technical cooperation went wrong. And we do not tolerate it when companies collude. It is illegal under EU Antitrust rules,” said Executive Vice-President of the Commissioner Margrethe Vestager. “Competition and innovation on managing car pollution are essential for Europe to meet our ambitious Green Deal objectives. And this decision shows that we will not hesitate to take action against all forms of cartel conduct putting in jeopardy this goal,” she continued.

Based upon the Commission’s 2006 guidelines on fines, Volkswagen was fined 502.36 million euros and BMW was fined 372.82 million euros. Daimler received full immunity from the fines after revealing the collusion to the Commision. All parties involved agreed to cooperate in the settlement thus reducing their overall fines. The Commission’s statement also indicated that the fines were reduced as this was the first case of a cartel prohibition decision based solely on the restriction of technical development and not price fixing, market sharing or customer allocation.

According to Reuters, both Volkswagen and BMW were quick to point out that the Commission was referring to initial discussions that did not lead to actual cooperation between the companies. Volkswagen has also indicated that it is considering legal options to combat the fines.

On July 8, Volkswagen (

XTER:VOW3, Financial)’s stock was trading at 206.25 euros per share with a market cap of 126 billion euros. According to the GF Value Line, the shares are trading at a significantly overvalued rating.

1413217267029757952.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, a profitability rank of 4 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 6 out of 10. There are currently four severe warning signs issued for the company including poor financial strength and declining revenue per share. Volkswagen’s debt has increased constantly over the last several years as the company has faced billions in fines after its “dieselgate” scandal.

1413218739301765120.png

BMW (

XTER:BMW, Financial) was trading at 86.30 euros per share with a market cap of 58.23 billion euros on July 8. The shares are modestly overvalued according to the GF Value Line.

1413219714397753344.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, a profitability rank of 6 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 8 out of 10. There are currently three severe warning signs issued for declining gross and operating margins alongside an Altman Z-Score of 0.87 placing the company in the distress column. The company has teetered on the edge of profitability as the weighted average cost of capital has been significantly decreased.

1413220387847786496.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment